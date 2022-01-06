The first winter storm of 2022 will hit New Brunswick, Nova Scotia on Friday





Environment Canada has issued a number of public alarms across the Maritimes as the first major winter storm of 2022 is set to land on Friday. The system can bring up to 30 centimeters of snow across the region. IN New Brunswick, the snow will start to fall in the southern half of the province on Friday morning “and will become heavy, sometimes, by Friday afternoon”. Snow will be accompanied by maximum winds of 60 to 80 km / h. “Strong winds from the northeast to the north will develop later in the day on Friday and together with the new snowfall will result in poor visibility in the snowfall,” said Environment Canada. “Conditions will improve on Saturday morning.” Read more: COVID-19: 3 more deaths in NB while hospitalizations increase to almost 60 The story goes down the ad The weather agency noted that there is still some uncertainty in the exact path of the storm, which would affect the amount of snowfall. “Confidence is higher than most southern areas will have the highest number of snowfalls and strongest winds,” he said. The amount of snowfall south of New Brunswick is likely to range between 15 and 30 centimeters. Trends Ontario’s son, ‘Coach Cal’, tears up Ellen DeGeneres with a passionate conversation

Omicron and living with COVID: Why the new variant may change the timeline IN New Scotland, the snow is expected to start near noon on Friday and the afternoon will be dense occasionally. Snowfall will continue until Friday evening, before gradually easing from west to east on Saturday morning. The central and northern continents of Nova Scotia, as well as the Annapolis valley and the northern half of Cape Breton Island, can see 20 to 30 inches or more of snow and gusts of 80 km / h or more. Read more: Schools have been canceled in Nova Scotia as winter weather hits the province Environment Canada said that in the eastern parts of Nova Scotia and parts of the Atlantic coast, there are indications that there may be a mixture or passage in the rain, “while the interior regions may remain entirely snowy”. “If this scenario materializes, there could be various drastic accumulations of snowfall between inland regions – which can reach or exceed 15 cm – and coastal regions that can receive much less snow,” he said. The story goes down the ad “Even a slight deviation in the path of the storm can affect the amount of snowfall in these areas. “Nevertheless, strong winds from the north to the northeast will accompany this system and may blow up to the warning criteria of 90 km / h or higher on Friday night.” Conditions in Nova Scotia are expected to improve near midday Saturday. Environment Canada also issued rain warnings for Halifax and Guysborough counties, where periods of dense, sometimes dense, rainfall will be reduced to early Thursday afternoon. He said 25 to 35 millimeters of rain is expected. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8492328/ns-nb-first-winter-storm-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos