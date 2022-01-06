Is your dog bilingual? New study suggests their brains can distinguish languagesExBulletin



change subtitles Ral Hernandez

Ral Hernandez

Imagine you are moving to a new place on the other side of the world.

In addition to geographical and cultural differences, you will find a key change will be the language. But will your pets notice the difference?

It was a question that worried Laura Cuaya, a brain researcher at the Communication Neuroetology Laboratory at Etvs Lornd University in Budapest.

“When I moved from Mexico to Hungary to start my post-documentary research, everything was new to me. Of course, here in Budapest, people speak Hungarian. So you had another language, completely different to me,” she said.

The language was also new to her two dogs: Kun Kun and Odn.

“People are very friendly with their dogs [in Budapest]. And my dogs, they’re interested in interacting with people, “Cuaya said.” But I wonder, have they noticed the people here too … did they speak another language? “

Cuaya set off to find the answer. She and her colleagues designed an experiment with 18 volunteer dogs, including her two border dogs, to see if they could distinguish two languages. Kun Kun and Odn were accustomed to hearing Spanish; other Hungarian dogs.

The dogs sat quietly inside an MRI machine while listening to an excerpt from the story little Princ. They heard one version in Spanish and another in Hungarian. The scientists then analyzed the brain activity of the dogs.



change subtitles Enik Kubinyi

Enik Kubinyi

Attila Andics heads the lab where the study took place and said the researchers were looking for regions of the brain that showed a different pattern of activity for one language versus the other.

“And we found a region of the brain, the secondary auditory cortex, which is a top-level processing region in the auditory hierarchy, which showed a different pattern of activity for known language and for unknown language,” Andics said.

“This change in activity pattern in both languages ​​suggests that dog brains can distinguish between these two languages. In terms of brain imaging studies, this study is the first to show that a brain of non-human species can discriminate between languages. “

They also found that the brains of older dogs showed greater differences in brain activity between the two languages, probably because older dogs have more experience in listening to human language.

Their findings were published this week in the magazine NeuroImage.



change subtitles Ral Hernandez

Ral Hernandez

Amritha Mallikarjun is a researcher at the Penn Vet Working Dog Center in Philadelphia. She was not involved in this study, but has worked on similar research about dogs and language.

“I think it’s a very exciting study because it shows that the ability to understand the sounds and rhythms of a familiar language is something achievable for non-humans,” she said.

And while this work relied on brain imaging, Mallikarjun said it would be worth investigating whether dogs can distinguish between languages ​​even in behavioral studies.

“If they were to show a difference in behavior between Spanish and Hungarian, or if that is something more subtle … because often with nerve studies, you can find differences that do not show up in behavior.”

Now, the dogs in the Hungarian study were trained not to move during the sessions, so that scientists could focus on brain images rather than their physical reactions.

But Andics said you should be able to try a version of this test at home as well.

“Start talking to your dog in a language they have never heard,” he said. “They will probably look surprised.”