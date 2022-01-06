International
Is your dog bilingual? New study suggests their brains can distinguish languagesExBulletin
Ral Hernandez
Imagine you are moving to a new place on the other side of the world.
In addition to geographical and cultural differences, you will find a key change will be the language. But will your pets notice the difference?
It was a question that worried Laura Cuaya, a brain researcher at the Communication Neuroetology Laboratory at Etvs Lornd University in Budapest.
“When I moved from Mexico to Hungary to start my post-documentary research, everything was new to me. Of course, here in Budapest, people speak Hungarian. So you had another language, completely different to me,” she said.
The language was also new to her two dogs: Kun Kun and Odn.
“People are very friendly with their dogs [in Budapest]. And my dogs, they’re interested in interacting with people, “Cuaya said.” But I wonder, have they noticed the people here too … did they speak another language? “
Cuaya set off to find the answer. She and her colleagues designed an experiment with 18 volunteer dogs, including her two border dogs, to see if they could distinguish two languages. Kun Kun and Odn were accustomed to hearing Spanish; other Hungarian dogs.
The dogs sat quietly inside an MRI machine while listening to an excerpt from the story little Princ. They heard one version in Spanish and another in Hungarian. The scientists then analyzed the brain activity of the dogs.
Enik Kubinyi
Attila Andics heads the lab where the study took place and said the researchers were looking for regions of the brain that showed a different pattern of activity for one language versus the other.
“And we found a region of the brain, the secondary auditory cortex, which is a top-level processing region in the auditory hierarchy, which showed a different pattern of activity for known language and for unknown language,” Andics said.
“This change in activity pattern in both languages suggests that dog brains can distinguish between these two languages. In terms of brain imaging studies, this study is the first to show that a brain of non-human species can discriminate between languages. “
They also found that the brains of older dogs showed greater differences in brain activity between the two languages, probably because older dogs have more experience in listening to human language.
Their findings were published this week in the magazine NeuroImage.
Ral Hernandez
Amritha Mallikarjun is a researcher at the Penn Vet Working Dog Center in Philadelphia. She was not involved in this study, but has worked on similar research about dogs and language.
“I think it’s a very exciting study because it shows that the ability to understand the sounds and rhythms of a familiar language is something achievable for non-humans,” she said.
And while this work relied on brain imaging, Mallikarjun said it would be worth investigating whether dogs can distinguish between languages even in behavioral studies.
“If they were to show a difference in behavior between Spanish and Hungarian, or if that is something more subtle … because often with nerve studies, you can find differences that do not show up in behavior.”
Now, the dogs in the Hungarian study were trained not to move during the sessions, so that scientists could focus on brain images rather than their physical reactions.
But Andics said you should be able to try a version of this test at home as well.
“Start talking to your dog in a language they have never heard,” he said. “They will probably look surprised.”
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/06/1070710852/is-your-dog-bilingual-a-new-study-suggests-their-brains-can-tell-languages-apart
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]