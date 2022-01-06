The rise of COVID-19 poses new challenges for day care operators

Operators of childcare centers in London, Ont. say the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is adding new pressures every day that are making it increasingly difficult for them to operate without more help.

CBC London spoke with three local child care providers this week to check on the challenges they are facing as the number of COVID-19 cases increases.

We talked to:

Patricia Kelsey from Faith Day Nursery.

Kara PihlakofOak Children’s Cooperative Center.

Donna-Jean Godfrey of Acorn Christian Daycare.

All said that without more support, a sector that allows thousands of parents to continue working in all economic sectors could face collapse.

Here is what they cited as the main challenges they are facing:

Personnel crisis

Whether they are showing symptoms, have been confirmed to have COVID-19, or have had close contact with a confirmed case, more and more child care workers have to leave work to be isolated or cured.

The shortfalls are compounded by employees with school-age children, who will have to be home at least until January 17th to oversee their children’s online learning.

“I have four staff members with school-age children who are trying to find other care for their children or a grandfather who can educate them at home, so that has left me with little,” Kelsey said.

Financing crisis

Many child care centers are operating below their pre-pandemic capacity to allow physical distancing, which means a drop in income. Also, some parents have decided to withdraw their children from care to protect them from infection as the number of cases increases.

“This week I have six kids who have not come to daycare,” Kelsey said. “This will cause a financial strain on the center.”

There is no access to testing

Pihlak says earlier in the pandemic, when there was still testing, child care providers could easily confirm or rule out any positive cases among children and act accordingly.

The province is now restricting testing in high-risk environments, though calls are growing for the Ontario government to make COVID-19 tests available for children in child care.

Flows and coughs are not exactly uncommon in toddlers, so when children present with potential symptoms, staff are now asked to act as if it were a positive case, which adds to the lack of staff.

“Now a confirmed case is a child who has only two symptoms,” Kelsey said. “But with small children, fever and runny nose? That could mean their teeth are coming out.”

A child care operator described a situation in which a child had a mild fever the day after being vaccinated. Was it the result of vaccination or did the child have COVID-19? Without testing, there is no way to know for sure.

“This could result in the virus spreading faster if we are not getting positive cases,” Pihlak said.

Quick tests were distributed in schools before the Christmas holidays, but most child care centers do not have them.

Combination of groups

Until recently, child care centers were required to keep children divided into their respective groups or rooms. Operators are now allowed to combine rooms due to lack of staff as a way to prevent the closure of day care, but operators say it has the potential for problems.

“It does not make sense if we have done one thing for 22 months and now we are allowed to combine rooms,” said Kelsey, who said she would not combine children from different rooms despite the rule change.

“We can infect the whole nursery,” she said. “The purpose of groups is to keep things in a group.”

Lower support than schools

The directors of the child care centers who spoke to CBC News all said that in general, they had nothing near the same level of support from the province as the schools had.

Arelease released yesterday by Green Party leader Mike Schreiner said Ontario’s day care is “left to defend itself”.

Godfrey says it’s not an overestimation.

“Our children are not vaccinated,” she said. “They can not use masks and so are vulnerable. We hear a lot about better filtration systems in kindergarten classrooms and yet we have not been offered anything.”

Godfrey said she needs more than words of praise as the pandemic worsens.

“We do not need a blow to the back, we do not need to be told we are essentials or heroes,” Godfrey said. “We need money, we need equipment, we need specific rules.”