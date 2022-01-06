COVID-19: Hospital admissions increase as BC confirms 3,798 new cases, no deaths





British Columbia confirmed another 3,798 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as hospitalizations continued to rise. The number is likely to represent an underestimation of the real situation, with the province continuing to encourage anyone with mild symptoms rather than in an at-risk group not to seek testing. Click here to see the details »

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 increased by 19 overnight, to a total of 317. Of these, 83 patients with COVID-19 were in critical or intensive therapy. Trends Omicron and living with COVID: Why the new variant may change the timeline

Ontario's son, 'Coach Cal', tears up Ellen DeGeneres with a passionate conversation There were no new deaths reported Wednesday. The update left the province with 29,967 active cases. Of the newly confirmed cases, 1,739 were in the Fraser Health region, 840 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 473 were in the Internal Health region, 179 were in the Northern Health region and 566 were in the Island Health region. . One case involved someone from outside Canada. Fraser Health declared two new hospital outbreaks at Eagle Ridge Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital. BC was already facing explosions at Mission Memorial, Surrey Memorial and Victoria General hospitals. There were 20 active outbreaks in long-term and assisted care facilities.















Read more: BC aims to bring a social visitor to every resident in long-term care homes More than 4.4 million British Colombians, 88.3 per cent of those who qualify and 85.5 per cent of the BC population, have had a dose of COVID-19. Of these, more than 4.13 million people, 83 percent of those who qualify and 80.3 of the BC population, have taken two doses. Nearly one million people (998,164), representing 21.5 percent of those eligible and 19.3 percent of the BC population, have had a booster dose. Fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 83.8 percent of new cases over the past week and 48.6 percent of those in the hospital over the past two weeks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, BC has reported 270,508 cases in total, while 2,427 people have died. The story goes down the ad















