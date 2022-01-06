Holiday passengers stranded in Mexico after airlines refused to send them home





(CNN) Some members of a noisy group appearing dancing, drinking and evaporating without masks aboard a flight to Cancun find themselves stranded in Mexico after their return flight to Canada was canceled and other airlines failed. have agreed to send them home. The group flew to Cancun from Montreal on December 30 aboard a Sunwing Airlines charter flight. Video of the holiday on board has sparked outrage in Canada and an investigation by Transport Canada is under way. Sunwing canceled their return flight because the group did not agree to the terms described, the airline said. Air Canada and Air Transat have both said they will not fly passengers home, citing the safety of other passengers and crew. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he was “extremely frustrated” with the incident. “It’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves out there, putting their fellow citizens at risk, putting airline employees at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau told a news conference. Transport Canada said earlier this week that the department has been in contact with Sunwing and said passengers could face fines of up to C $ 5,000 (approximately US $ 3,900) for violations. The department also warned that any traveler convicted of providing false information to the government upon entering Canada could face very high fines or jail time. Conduct of passengers on board was “undisciplined and violated some Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations,” Sunwing Airlines said in a statement. The airline launched its post-flight investigation and notified Transport Canada, Sunwing said. Sunwing gave the group the terms and conditions for their return flight, which was scheduled for January 5th. “Unfortunately, the group did not accept all the conditions. As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group ‘s refusal to accept all transport conditions, we have taken the decision to cancel the return flight,” the statement said. The decision was made to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers, the airline said. He also noted that he would support the investigation of the incident by Transport Canada. On December 15, Canada issued an advice to its citizens urging them to avoid all non-essential international travel. Quebec closed schools, bars, casinos and other public facilities and made remote control work mandatory on Dec. 20 as cases and hospitalizations increased with Covid-19. As of Jan. 5, Canada had registered about 470,000 new cases with Covid-19 in the last 14 days, with nearly 180,000 in Quebec.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/airline-passengers-partying-canada-sunwing/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos