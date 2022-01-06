Russia-led coalition troops arrive in Kazakhstan after mass protestsExBulletin



change subtitles Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / AP

Russian-led coalition troops arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday following increasingly chaotic and violent protests that rocked the country for days and resulted in dozens of people being killed and hundreds injured, according to authorities.

The troops were deployed as part of a “peacekeeping” force by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led Eurasian military alliance similar to NATO. CSTO, consisting of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, announced early Thursday that the units had arrived and would conduct operations to “stabilize” the country and protect “important state and military facilities.”

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev sought the help of the CSTO late Wednesday evening, describing the protesters as “a gang of international terrorists”. Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia and Chairman of the Security Council of the CSTO, announced later that evening that the organization had accepted Tokayev’s request and that the forces would intervene “for a limited period of time”. Pashinyan echoed Tokayev’s rhetoric that characterized the protests “as a result of foreign interference.”

The CSTO has not said how many troops are or will be in Kazakhstan.

When fuel prices soared, protests spread

The ongoing protests began in West Kazakhstan on Sunday after the government lifted the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price limit of the main fuel used for vehicles in the country, causing prices to double immediately. On Tuesday, Tokayev announced that the government would set a new price cap for 180 days, bringing LPG prices back to 2021 levels, but by then protests had spread across the country.

Clashes between protesters and Kazakh authorities erupted across the country throughout the week, with numerous protests escalating in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. On Wednesday, demonstrators attempted to occupy government buildings, police headquarters and county police offices in Almaty and set fire to the prosecutor and mayor’s offices there. New York Times reported. Demonstrators took control of the airport for a short time in Almaty, though Russian officials and news agencies have said it has since been cleared.

Police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek said “dozens of attackers were liquidated” in clashes with police during an interview on the state-run Khabar-24 news channel.

Almaty police said 353 police and security personnel were injured in the clashes and 12 were killed.

“It is a violation of the integrity of the state and most importantly it is an attack on our citizens who are asking me … to help them urgently,” Tokayev said in a televised speech Wednesday night.

“Almaty was attacked, destroyed, vandalized, the people of Almaty became victims of attacks by terrorists, bandits. Therefore it is our duty … to take all possible actions to protect our state.”

Tokayev initially appeared to make conciliatory gestures to protesters early Wednesday, setting the LPG price cap, announcing the resignation of Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his cabinet, and removing former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled Kazakhstan for 30 years from country security council.

However, by late Wednesday, with the escalation of the protests, the government declared a state of emergency until January 19, with an overnight curfew. The Internet was then closes nationwide, according to Netblocks, a watchdog that monitors Internet freedom.

But fuel prices are not the only cause

As protests erupted over fuel prices, many activists and protesters have said dissatisfaction goes much deeper, citing economic uncertainty, the pandemic and lack of democratic means of redress.

Mukhtar Umbetov, a rights activist, told Times that the government “has removed all legal ways to participate in politics” and that people lack representation to solve problems.

Much anger has been directed at Nazarbayev, who despite resigning in 2019, still has considerable influence in Kazakhstan. Videos posted on social media depicted the protesters knocking down a statue of Nazarbayev as he shouted “Elder, get away!”

“Nazarbayev and his family have monopolized all sectors, from banks to roads to gas. These protests are about corruption,” said Zauresh Shekenova, a 55-year-old protester in southeastern Kazakhstan. said Guardian.

It all started with the increase in the price of gas, but the real cause of the protests are the poor living conditions of the people, high prices, unemployment, corruption.