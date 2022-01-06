International
Russia-led coalition troops arrive in Kazakhstan after mass protestsExBulletin
Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / AP
Russian-led coalition troops arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday following increasingly chaotic and violent protests that rocked the country for days and resulted in dozens of people being killed and hundreds injured, according to authorities.
The troops were deployed as part of a “peacekeeping” force by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led Eurasian military alliance similar to NATO. CSTO, consisting of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, announced early Thursday that the units had arrived and would conduct operations to “stabilize” the country and protect “important state and military facilities.”
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev sought the help of the CSTO late Wednesday evening, describing the protesters as “a gang of international terrorists”. Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia and Chairman of the Security Council of the CSTO, announced later that evening that the organization had accepted Tokayev’s request and that the forces would intervene “for a limited period of time”. Pashinyan echoed Tokayev’s rhetoric that characterized the protests “as a result of foreign interference.”
The CSTO has not said how many troops are or will be in Kazakhstan.
When fuel prices soared, protests spread
The ongoing protests began in West Kazakhstan on Sunday after the government lifted the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price limit of the main fuel used for vehicles in the country, causing prices to double immediately. On Tuesday, Tokayev announced that the government would set a new price cap for 180 days, bringing LPG prices back to 2021 levels, but by then protests had spread across the country.
Clashes between protesters and Kazakh authorities erupted across the country throughout the week, with numerous protests escalating in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. On Wednesday, demonstrators attempted to occupy government buildings, police headquarters and county police offices in Almaty and set fire to the prosecutor and mayor’s offices there. New York Times reported. Demonstrators took control of the airport for a short time in Almaty, though Russian officials and news agencies have said it has since been cleared.
Police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek said “dozens of attackers were liquidated” in clashes with police during an interview on the state-run Khabar-24 news channel.
Almaty police said 353 police and security personnel were injured in the clashes and 12 were killed.
“It is a violation of the integrity of the state and most importantly it is an attack on our citizens who are asking me … to help them urgently,” Tokayev said in a televised speech Wednesday night.
“Almaty was attacked, destroyed, vandalized, the people of Almaty became victims of attacks by terrorists, bandits. Therefore it is our duty … to take all possible actions to protect our state.”
Tokayev initially appeared to make conciliatory gestures to protesters early Wednesday, setting the LPG price cap, announcing the resignation of Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his cabinet, and removing former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled Kazakhstan for 30 years from country security council.
However, by late Wednesday, with the escalation of the protests, the government declared a state of emergency until January 19, with an overnight curfew. The Internet was then closes nationwide, according to Netblocks, a watchdog that monitors Internet freedom.
But fuel prices are not the only cause
As protests erupted over fuel prices, many activists and protesters have said dissatisfaction goes much deeper, citing economic uncertainty, the pandemic and lack of democratic means of redress.
Mukhtar Umbetov, a rights activist, told Times that the government “has removed all legal ways to participate in politics” and that people lack representation to solve problems.
Much anger has been directed at Nazarbayev, who despite resigning in 2019, still has considerable influence in Kazakhstan. Videos posted on social media depicted the protesters knocking down a statue of Nazarbayev as he shouted “Elder, get away!”
“Nazarbayev and his family have monopolized all sectors, from banks to roads to gas. These protests are about corruption,” said Zauresh Shekenova, a 55-year-old protester in southeastern Kazakhstan. said Guardian.
It all started with the increase in the price of gas, but the real cause of the protests are the poor living conditions of the people, high prices, unemployment, corruption.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/06/1070840030/police-say-dozens-have-been-killed-in-kazakhstan-unrest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]