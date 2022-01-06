International
The first winter storm of 2022 on its way to Nova Scotia
All of Nova Scotia is under a series of environmental storm warnings in Canada, hours and special weather statements as a winter storm will hit the province on Friday.
An area stretching from Yarmouth County, through the Annapolis valley and north of Nova Scotia and the Bretoncan Cape expects 20 cm to 30 cm of snow and maximum winds of 80 km / h starting on Friday afternoon, gradually easing from west to east on Saturday morning. .
Nova Scotia Power is warning people ahead of time to expect power outages. The company is activating its emergency operations center at 10 a.m. Friday.
“Based on the current forecast, we expect this storm to cause power outages across the province,” Nova Scotia Power storm leader Sean Borden said in a press release Thursday.
“We are taking every precaution to make sure we are ready to respond.”
The counties along the Atlantic coast and the island of Cape Breton are under a separate weather statement and can expect “snow, wind and some rain” starting Friday and continuing through Saturday.
“The first major winter storm of 2022 is expected on Friday and Saturday,” Environment Canada said in a statement. “Rainfall will start as snow on Friday, but there are some indications that a mix or crossover in the rain may occur in the east. remain completely snow.
“If this scenario materializes, there could be various drastic accumulations of snowfall between inland regions that could reach or exceed 15 cm and coastal regions that could receive much less snow. Even a slight diversion to the storm road may affect the amount of snowfall in these areas. “
Strong winds from the north to the northeast with a speed of 90 km / h are also possible on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, Halifax and Guysborough counties are under a 25 to 35mm rain warning Thursday that is expected to fall early in the afternoon. The Inverness County area, lying north of Mabou, is under the Les Sutes wind warning with southwest winds of up to 100 km / h expected on Thursday.
“Winds will become westerly late in the morning and hijackings will be reduced,” said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
“Once the winds become westerly this afternoon, the cold air will come.”
