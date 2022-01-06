Trudeau says Canadians ‘angry’ with anti-vaccines





At this point of the pandemic, with new restrictions spreading and operations delayed for tens of thousands, Canadians are angry with those in the country who have not yet rolled up their sleeves to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Justin Trudeau. People are seeing cancer treatments and electoral surgeries delayed because the beds are filled with people who chose not to be vaccinated; are frustrated. When people see that we are in blockages, or serious restrictions on public health now because [of] The danger that brings us all from unvaccinated people, people get angry, said the Prime Minister. Across the country in recent weeks, the number of new cases has reached record levels mainly due to the Omicron variant spreading faster and more transmissively, causing a new wave of restrictions aimed at easing the burden on congested sectors. health care and testing facilities. For months, politicians and public health officials have been urging Canadians to get vaccinated, campaigning to educate, encourage and disseminate vaccine misinformation, and to implement vaccination systems that restrict access to certain spaces and activities. . According to recent federal figures, more than 87 percent of Canadians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated. However, millions of Canadians have chosen not to take a single dose of COVID-19. Asked on Wednesday if the time had come for another approach, after French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to anger unvaccinated people, Trudeau said how many Canadians are frustrated with anti-vaccines and that it is not too late for them to do so. the right thing. I can tell you, that first-line health worker who is giving you your first dose of vaccine, even now in January 2022, will be extremely pleased to be able to give you that first dose of vaccine even today because they will Better give you a vaccine injection than intubate you into an ICU, Trudeau said. In a subsequent live broadcast on Facebook, Conservative leader Erin OToole also encouraged Canadians to get vaccinated, advising those who may still have questions to ask. Although he also said he would not divide people on the issue. I want to make sure people get the vaccines because it is the best tool. And if we are always just entering isolation, you will see that people use it as an excuse not to grow up or not to be vaccinated, he said. We can accommodate a small number who may not be vaccinated, we can also use other means to find balance in life. The Conservatives are the only major federal party that does not confirm how many of their MPs have been vaccinated. All MPs from the Liberals, the Quebecois Bloc, the NDP and the Greens have been vaccinated.

