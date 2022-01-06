International
Negotiations over Iran plane crash are ‘in vain’, shifting focus to legal resources – National
Efforts to negotiate with Iran toward compensation for the families of those who died in a horrific plane crash two years ago are “futile,” says the international group of countries seeking answers.
The focus now, they say, must shift to recourse under international law.
“It is clear that Iran continues to evade its international legal responsibilities, including its refusal to negotiate further with the Coordination Group and to make full reparations for its actions,” the group said in a statement issued by Global Affairs Canada. International Coordination and Response.
“Despite our best efforts over the past two years and numerous efforts to resolve this issue through negotiations, the Coordination Group has determined that further efforts to negotiate with Iran for damages for the destruction of PS752 flight at this time are kota. ”
The group’s focus will now turn to “subsequent actions” to resolve the issue through international law.
Read more:
The press conference of the victims of the plane crash in Iran has been interrupted by vulgar video
Iran crashed Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8, 2020, just moments after the civilian plane took off from Tehran airport. All 176 people on board died in the resulting clash.
Of those killed, 55 were Canadian nationals and approximately 30 had permanent resident status in Canada.
The plane crash has been widely recognized as a national tragedy for Canada, and last year an Ontario court ruled that Iran’s actions marked a deliberate act of terrorism.
The ruling opened the door for Canadian families of victims to seek redress for the suffering and loss caused by the plane crash from Iran, and earlier this week the court announced it had paid $ 107 million to some of the families.
Trends
Omicron and living with COVID: Why the new variant may change the timeline
Ontario hospitals see ‘worrying trend’ of COVID-19 infant admissions
Jonah Arnold, one of the attorneys representing the six families involved in the lawsuit, called the court ruling a precedent and the first of its kind in Canada.
$ 107 million repayment for families of plane crash victims in Iran, a precedent setting, lawyer says
But the deal only applies to the six families who filed the specific lawsuit and is not a broader compensation for all the families who lost loved ones in the accident.
The International Coordination and Response Group was set up by four governments that lost citizens in the accident, as a way to pursue the consequences for Iran and to foster full access to the information needed to conduct a full investigation.
It consists of officials from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
However, Iran has repeatedly intervened in the crash investigations, including the manipulation of evidence, and late last month the group says Iran rejected repeated calls to negotiate compensation for the victims.
“Unfortunately, on December 27, 2021, we received a clear response from Iran that it does not see the need to negotiate with the Group,” the group said in a statement.
“After initially agreeing to engage with the Group during our first round of negotiations held on July 30, 2020, Iran is now categorically rejecting any further negotiations with the Group regarding our collective reparations request.”
Some of the victims’ families have asked the government to turn to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Prime Minister Justin Trudeauvowed last year that Canada will pursue “all available options, including recourse to the International Court of Justice,” if Iran fails to negotiate.
Plane crash in Iran: Trudeau says the loss of lives represents a national tragedy
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8492528/iran-plane-crash-negotiations-futile/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]