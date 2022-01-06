Negotiations over Iran plane crash are ‘in vain’, shifting focus to legal resources – National

Efforts to negotiate with Iran toward compensation for the families of those who died in a horrific plane crash two years ago are “futile,” says the international group of countries seeking answers.

The focus now, they say, must shift to recourse under international law.

“It is clear that Iran continues to evade its international legal responsibilities, including its refusal to negotiate further with the Coordination Group and to make full reparations for its actions,” the group said in a statement issued by Global Affairs Canada. International Coordination and Response.

“Despite our best efforts over the past two years and numerous efforts to resolve this issue through negotiations, the Coordination Group has determined that further efforts to negotiate with Iran for damages for the destruction of PS752 flight at this time are kota. ”

The group’s focus will now turn to “subsequent actions” to resolve the issue through international law.

Iran crashed Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8, 2020, just moments after the civilian plane took off from Tehran airport. All 176 people on board died in the resulting clash.

Of those killed, 55 were Canadian nationals and approximately 30 had permanent resident status in Canada.

The plane crash has been widely recognized as a national tragedy for Canada, and last year an Ontario court ruled that Iran’s actions marked a deliberate act of terrorism.

The ruling opened the door for Canadian families of victims to seek redress for the suffering and loss caused by the plane crash from Iran, and earlier this week the court announced it had paid $ 107 million to some of the families.

Jonah Arnold, one of the attorneys representing the six families involved in the lawsuit, called the court ruling a precedent and the first of its kind in Canada.

















2:09

But the deal only applies to the six families who filed the specific lawsuit and is not a broader compensation for all the families who lost loved ones in the accident.

The International Coordination and Response Group was set up by four governments that lost citizens in the accident, as a way to pursue the consequences for Iran and to foster full access to the information needed to conduct a full investigation.

It consists of officials from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

However, Iran has repeatedly intervened in the crash investigations, including the manipulation of evidence, and late last month the group says Iran rejected repeated calls to negotiate compensation for the victims.

“Unfortunately, on December 27, 2021, we received a clear response from Iran that it does not see the need to negotiate with the Group,” the group said in a statement.

“After initially agreeing to engage with the Group during our first round of negotiations held on July 30, 2020, Iran is now categorically rejecting any further negotiations with the Group regarding our collective reparations request.”

Some of the victims’ families have asked the government to turn to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed last year that Canada will pursue "all available options, including recourse to the International Court of Justice," if Iran fails to negotiate.

















0:42

