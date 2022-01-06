BBC News names Deborah Turness CEO – The Hollywood Reporter





The BBC has appointed former NBC News International president Deborah Turness to the post of CEO, BBC News and Current Affairs. She will join the BBC from ITN, where she is currently serving as CEO. As CEO of BBC News, she will be in charge of a team of around 6,000 people, broadcasting almost half a billion people worldwide in more than 40 languages. The BBC said it was “consistently rated as the most trusted international news provider in the world and a record number of people turned to BBC News during the coronavirus pandemic”. He noted that the latest figures show that eight out of 10 UK adults use BBC News every week. “Deborah brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, first-class editorial judgment and a strong history of presentation,” said BBC Director-General Tim Davie. “She is a passionate advocate for the power of impartial journalism and a great believer in the BBC and the role we play, in the UK and globally. It will do a great job of leading our news and current affairs as we deliver on the BBC’s public service mission in the digital age. ” Turness said: “In the UK and around the world there has never been a greater need for the BBC’s strong brand of impartial and credible journalism. “It’s a great privilege to be able to run and grow BBC News in a time of rapid digital growth and innovation, when its content is reaching more global consumers on more platforms than ever before.” Prior to her time at ITN, Turness served as the first president of NBC News International, where she was responsible for overseeing its operations, including editorial, production, and commercial. Before, she has worked as the editor of ITV News. Turness initially joined ITN as an independent professional while on a postgraduate journalism course in France in the early 1920s. “Over the following years, she worked in foreign offices, housekeeping and planning before joining the North England office,” the BBC said. She later became a producer at the ITN Bureau in Washington during the Clinton White House years and spent time in Bosnia during the Balkan War. She was appointed Deputy Editor of ITV News in 2002 and later became Editor in 2004.

