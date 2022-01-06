International
INTERNATIONAL WOUND CARE SCHOLARSHIP ALLIANCE FOUNDATION AND HEALIANT ANNOUNCE SHARE AWARD PARTNERSHIP | COUNTRY
KOKOMO, Ind., January 6, 2022 / PRNewswire / – International Wound Care Alliance Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce a partnership with Healiant Training Solutions to bring hundreds of scholarships to the nursing community. This is the purpose of the IAWCSFto provide financial assistance in the form of scholarships to those individuals pursuing an education and certification in wound care. Healiant Training Solutions will match up to 100 scholarships that will be awarded by sponsors from the community of wound care products to give to deserving healthcare providers. Therefore, the funds will be used specifically for advanced education and subsequent certification in wound care. Our passion is wound care and our mission is to help reduce the rising costs and loss of limbs and lives worldwide. We can not achieve this without the help of lovers like Healiant has. “Partnership with Healiant Training Solutions is just the beginning of what will come for the future of wound care education and certification,” he said. Angela Weathersby, Ph.D., Executive Director of IAWCSF.
This partnership initiative is the first of its kind. As explained by Josh Heuchan, Healiant Training Solutions, “Licensed healthcare providers from all over the country, all walks of life, all types of nurses will have the opportunity to be trained in wound care and certified at no cost.” “By joining together, we can deliver significant results for the wound care community and patients for years to come,” he said. Kathy Carlson, Healiant Training Solutions.
About the International Wound Care Alliance Scholarship Foundation
International Wound Care Alliance Scholarship Foundation was created to provide support to physicians who want to advance their knowledge in wound care by enhancing their education and obtaining certification. This organization will work to improve the credentials of the National Wound Care and Ostomy Alliance Wound Certification.www.iawcsf.org
About Healiant Training Solutions
Healiant Training Solutions is passionate about empowering exceptional clinicians through their next level training experience. Healiant has combined decades of experience in wound care with the most advanced educational advancements to create a truly immersive and engaging experience for their students. When students enjoy the training experience, they save more and ultimately provide better near-bed care and heal wounds faster. www.healiant.com
International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarships, Inc. is a non-profit corporation operated exclusively for educational and charitable purposes within the meaning of section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, or the relevant section of any future Federal Tax Code.
IAWCSF Executive Director
SOURCE The International Wound Care Alliance Scholarship Foundation
