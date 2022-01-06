The rights group verifies that the Polish senator was hacked with spyware

WARSAW, Poland (AP) Amnesty International said Thursday it has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack a Polish senator. many times in 2019 when he led the opposition parliamentary election campaign.

The Associated Press reported last month that the Citizen Lab, a group of Internet observers at the University of Toronto, found that Senator Krzysztof Brejza and two other critics of the Polish government were hacked with Pegasus NGO spyware.

Dozens of high-profile cases of Pegasus abuse have been detected since 2015, much from a global media consortium last year, with NSO Group malware used to eavesdrop on journalists, politicians, diplomats, lawyers and human rights activists from the Middle East to Mexico.

Polish hacking is considered particularly scandalous because it did not take place in a repressive autocracy, but in a member state of the European Union.

The revelations have shocked Poland, making comparisons to the 1970 Watergate scandal in the United States and prompting calls for an investigation and accountability. Although neither Citizen Lab nor Amnesty International determined who was behind the hacking, all the victims blamed Poland’s right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice.

Law and Justice executives have denied knowledge of the hacks and have occasionally ridiculed the reported findings while refusing to open an investigation.

NSO Group does not identify its customers, but says it sells Pegasus only to governments to fight terrorism and other serious crimes. Spyware allows its operators to clear everything from instant messaging and contacts to photos and turn microphones and cameras into real-time spyware.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called Citizen Lab-AP’s findings “fake news” and suggested that a foreign intelligence service may have carried out the spying – an idea rejected by critics who say no other government would have any interest in three Polish objectives.

John-Scott Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, said that if (Polish government leaders) really believed that this could be the act of a foreign service, it would be the culmination of irresponsibility not to be investigated.

The senators’ cell phone was hacked with the Pegasus 33 times in 2019, mostly as Breza led the opposition campaign to overthrow the Law and Justice-led government, the Citizen Lab determined last month.

The stolen text messages from Brejza’s phone were described and broadcast on state-controlled television as part of a smear campaign in the heat of the race, which the ruling populist party continued to narrowly win. Brejza compared the actions to the tactics used in Russia against Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Donncha O Cearbhaill, an expert with Amnesty Internationals Security Lab, said he confirmed Citizen Labs findings after receiving raw backups of Brejas’s phone from Canadian researchers. Amnesty uses independently developed tools and methods for its forensic analysis.

Brejza told the AP that he thinks the real victims of the hacking are Polish voters who were deceived by law and justice and deprived of the right to fair elections.

The other two Polish targets confirmed by Citizen Lab were Roman Giertych, a lawyer representing opposition politicians on a number of politically sensitive issues, and Ewa Wrzosek, an independent-minded prosecutor.

Wrzosek formally asked the Warsaw District Attorney’s Office last month to investigate the hacking of her phone. The office refused, justifying its decision saying Wrzosek refused to hand over her phone.

She said she did not give up the phone because she did not trust the prosecution and wanted to participate in the evaluation of the device. “This is my right under the law,” Wrzosek told the AP.

In November, the Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported that the country’s Ministry of Defense had significantly shortened the list of countries to which Israeli-made spyware could be exported. The newspaper did not say Poland was one of the nations removed from the list, but was not among the approved countries listed in the report.

Hungary, another member of the European Union where NSO Pegasus Groups are confirmed to have been used against non-criminals, was also not on the shortlist.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has said the Calcalist report is inaccurate, without giving details.

Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.