International
The rights group verifies that the Polish senator was hacked with spyware
WARSAW, Poland (AP) Amnesty International said Thursday it has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack a Polish senator. many times in 2019 when he led the opposition parliamentary election campaign.
The Associated Press reported last month that the Citizen Lab, a group of Internet observers at the University of Toronto, found that Senator Krzysztof Brejza and two other critics of the Polish government were hacked with Pegasus NGO spyware.
Dozens of high-profile cases of Pegasus abuse have been detected since 2015, much from a global media consortium last year, with NSO Group malware used to eavesdrop on journalists, politicians, diplomats, lawyers and human rights activists from the Middle East to Mexico.
Polish hacking is considered particularly scandalous because it did not take place in a repressive autocracy, but in a member state of the European Union.
The revelations have shocked Poland, making comparisons to the 1970 Watergate scandal in the United States and prompting calls for an investigation and accountability. Although neither Citizen Lab nor Amnesty International determined who was behind the hacking, all the victims blamed Poland’s right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice.
Law and Justice executives have denied knowledge of the hacks and have occasionally ridiculed the reported findings while refusing to open an investigation.
NSO Group does not identify its customers, but says it sells Pegasus only to governments to fight terrorism and other serious crimes. Spyware allows its operators to clear everything from instant messaging and contacts to photos and turn microphones and cameras into real-time spyware.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called Citizen Lab-AP’s findings “fake news” and suggested that a foreign intelligence service may have carried out the spying – an idea rejected by critics who say no other government would have any interest in three Polish objectives.
John-Scott Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, said that if (Polish government leaders) really believed that this could be the act of a foreign service, it would be the culmination of irresponsibility not to be investigated.
The senators’ cell phone was hacked with the Pegasus 33 times in 2019, mostly as Breza led the opposition campaign to overthrow the Law and Justice-led government, the Citizen Lab determined last month.
The stolen text messages from Brejza’s phone were described and broadcast on state-controlled television as part of a smear campaign in the heat of the race, which the ruling populist party continued to narrowly win. Brejza compared the actions to the tactics used in Russia against Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Donncha O Cearbhaill, an expert with Amnesty Internationals Security Lab, said he confirmed Citizen Labs findings after receiving raw backups of Brejas’s phone from Canadian researchers. Amnesty uses independently developed tools and methods for its forensic analysis.
Brejza told the AP that he thinks the real victims of the hacking are Polish voters who were deceived by law and justice and deprived of the right to fair elections.
The other two Polish targets confirmed by Citizen Lab were Roman Giertych, a lawyer representing opposition politicians on a number of politically sensitive issues, and Ewa Wrzosek, an independent-minded prosecutor.
Wrzosek formally asked the Warsaw District Attorney’s Office last month to investigate the hacking of her phone. The office refused, justifying its decision saying Wrzosek refused to hand over her phone.
She said she did not give up the phone because she did not trust the prosecution and wanted to participate in the evaluation of the device. “This is my right under the law,” Wrzosek told the AP.
In November, the Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported that the country’s Ministry of Defense had significantly shortened the list of countries to which Israeli-made spyware could be exported. The newspaper did not say Poland was one of the nations removed from the list, but was not among the approved countries listed in the report.
Hungary, another member of the European Union where NSO Pegasus Groups are confirmed to have been used against non-criminals, was also not on the shortlist.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense has said the Calcalist report is inaccurate, without giving details.
____
Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/technology-business-canada-elections-europe-908b0dea290ca6be1894b89f784eac60
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]