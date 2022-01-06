Israel will open up international travel as the rise of COVID makes the ban obsolete

Israel will end restrictions on international travel in the coming hours, CEO Nachman Ash said on Thursday, as coronavirus rates in the country rose to record levels, making the impact of travel bans negligible.

All seats will be removed from the so-called red list starting at midnight, reopening the skies to dozens of destinations where travel was severely restricted in an effort to slow the penetration of the Omicron variant into the country.

Among the countries where two-way travel can resume now are the US, Britain and Turkey.

The cancellation of the red list still requires the approval and authorization of the government by the Knesset Committee on Law and Justice, Channel 12 News reported.

In recent days, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to more than 10,000 a day, and officials now see the travel ban, which gives Israel time to prepare for the biggest outbreak, as outdated.

Get the daily edition of the Times of Israel

by email and never miss our main stories By registering, you accept the terms

Ash explained that the data show that less than five percent of the 72,000 active cases of coronavirus in the country came from abroad, public broadcaster Kan reported.

“We still recommend avoiding unnecessary flights. “Morbidity is high worldwide and these transitions are a risk factor for infection,” Ash told a news conference.

Ash predicted that in three days there would be 30,000 new cases a day in Israel and within a week, the number would reach 50,000. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz has previously dismissed predictions such as intimidation without a scientific basis.

In late November, Israel closed its borders to foreign nationals in a bid to curb the Omicron variant and compiled a list of countries with high COVID morbidity that Israelis were banned from visiting. At one point 70 countries were added to the red list, including the United States, Turkey and most of Europe and Africa.

The list was scheduled to shrink significantly starting January 9, though the US and Britain would still have remained on it.

It was unclear how Ash’s directive would affect unvaccinated travelers. On Monday, the cabinet said foreign travelers who have not been vaccinated or recovered will still not be allowed to enter Israel, regardless of origin.

Omicron, first discovered in South Africa, is more contagious but causes fewer cases of serious illness and death than previous variants, especially among vaccinated people.

“Our assessment is that most seriously ill patients currently have Delta [variant] which has again started to raise its head, “Ash said, referring to a type of COVID that caused a previous wave of infections in Israel last year.

Director General of the Ministry of Health Nachman Ash at a press conference in Tel Aviv, January 4, 2022. (Tomer Neuberg / FLASH90)

Last week, Horowitz said Israel would soon lift many of the restrictions on air travel to and from the country.

At the moment the infections are spreading, there is no point in stopping the entry from outside, Horowitz Kan told in an interview at the time. Opening of [Israels] the sky will not take long, maybe next week.

Israel had reopened to foreign tourism in early November, for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020, but at the end of that month once again stopped foreign travelers from curbing the spread of Omicron.

Travel restrictions angered those in the tourism industry, which has been hit hard by COVID restrictions. Demonstrations were held at Ben Gurion Airport and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman sparked a protest when he said those working in tourism should find new jobs.

Health Ministry figures released on Thursday showed that a record number of new cases were diagnosed the day before, the second day in a row that saw the record broken.

The 16,115 cases diagnosed Wednesday marked the highest number of new infections reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

There were 134 patients with severe symptoms, the ministry said.

Ash’s prediction of a rapid increase in cases came after a senior expert advising the government says he expected up to half a million Israelis to become infected by the end of next week.

Eran Segal (courtesy of Eran Segal)

Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute told Radio 103FM that the first daily figures, doubling every 2.7 days, were in line with previous expert forecasts based on data from other countries, adding that the pace was similar despite what measures governments take.

If over the past week there have been around 60,000 confirmed cases and we have definitely not found them all, so in practice we have definitely crossed the 100,000 case threshold and are seeing numbers double at least twice a week, then I predict that from now and next week half a million more Israelis could be infected, Segal said.

He added that in two or three weeks, the outbreak will reach its peak and then disappear rapidly due to widespread immunity among the population.