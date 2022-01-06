January 6 Global Heritage

Thirty years ago, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama wrote in his essay “The End of History?” that American liberal democracy embodied the end point of humanity’s sociocultural evolution, the superior and ultimate form of government.

But a year after the deadly siege of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Fukuyama now a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies says America’s example as a global beacon of democracy has been deeply tarnished.

“The US could not achieve a peaceful transfer of power after the election and this is a precedent that already resonates around the world,” he told VOA.

On the anniversary of the siege of the Capitol, VOA spoke with other observers, who are also giving ominous warnings about the Jan. 6 global legacy and the decline of American democracy.





Authoritarianism as an alternative

The events of January 6, Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, and the Republican Party’s continued reluctance to dismiss them serve as “useful talk points for autocrats, current and aspirants, who claim that democracy as an ideal is both fantastic and wrong, ”said William Howell, a Sydney Stein professor of American politics at Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.

They create obstacles for democracy reformers abroad, who have asked the US for guidance and inspiration, Howell added.

Jonathan Stevenson, senior associate for U.S. defense at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a global think tank, agreed.

“Although liberal-leaning countries may still look to America for political support, authoritarianism is increasingly seen as a viable alternative,” Stevenson said, adding that the degradation of American democracy is not the only cause.

China’s rise, the “performance legitimacy” of illiberal leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban, and the growing populist appeal caused by frustration in democratic governments are also key factors, he added.

“But January 6 has certainly increased the burden of the ideological conviction of American democracy,” Stevenson said.





Meanwhile, the Republicans’ embrace of the 2020 election lies has made allies deeply nervous about America’s credibility, said Max Bergmann, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

“They must now ask: If America moves in an autocratic direction, will it be there to confront other autocrats?” he said.

Yet America remains a country without a counterpart in key areas of geopolitics, and despite the protection and growing ties of countries with other powers like China, most still seek to maintain strong working ties with the United States.

“The uprising has left a mark on America’s position in the world, but it has not yet radically undermined America’s overall position,” said Brian Katoulis, vice president of policy at the Middle East Institute. “The fact that America still has the largest and strongest economy and military in the world and a large part of its soft power in technology and education is being taken into account.

The salvation of American democracy

As president, Joe Biden has sought to oust the US position and has adapted his foreign policy in the context of anti-autocratic democracies. In December, he brought together more than 100 countries at a virtual Democracy Summit to “set an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and address the greatest threats facing democracies today through collective action.”

To commemorate January 6, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks focusing on preserving democracy and countering threats to democratic processes. His aides say Biden believes the most effective way to fight Trumpism and deny elections is to prove to the country and the world that democratic governments can work.

“Political cohesion, political stability, a common commitment across party lines to America’s core institutions and the values ​​of American democracy. These are the kinds of things that would actually provide the kind of national security impetus that we truly we must be able to effectively serve our interests abroad. ” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan at a recent Foreign Relations Council event.





With deepening polarization and constant attacks on America’s democratic institutions, this can be a top order. At rallies across the country, Trump continues to push what critics call the “Big Lie” narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and most Republicans believe it.

According to a new one USA SotSuffolk University Survey, 58% of Republicans say Biden was not legitimately elected to the White House, despite numerous audits and investigations that oppose Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.

Driven by “Stop the Steal” and other electoral fraud plots, Republican lawmakers in states across the country have passed or sought to pass legislation that would require more control over electoral systems and results, shutting Democrats in the process.

Advantage for opponents

Opponents, including Russia, China, and Iran, have used the siege to their advantage, a fact acknowledged by Sullivan.

“January 6 has had a material impact on the United States’s view of the rest of the world,” said Biden’s top adviser. “The Allies look at it with concern and concern for the future of American democracy. Opponents see it, you know, more by rubbing their hands together and thinking, ‘How do we take advantage of this one way or another?’

Chinese officials have often questioned how U.S. Democratic lawmakers could punish protesters who attacked the U.S. Capitol while defending those who entered the Hong Kong legislature. Iranian leaders have noted the ongoing siege and US political divisions in their propaganda to hit the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn the moral equivalent between prosecuting the Jan. 6 rebels and cracking down on his political opponent Alexey Navalny.

“These arguments may be simple and torturous, but they are not ineffective,” said Stevenson of the IISS.

Moscow has also lobbied for “whataboutisms” over US democratic backwardness in response to US statements about Russian democracy. The purpose, said the author of How to lose the information war and Nina Jankowicz, global partner at the Wilson Center, will undermine the legitimacy of US criticism of Russia in recent years over human rights and the right to free expression.

It should come as no surprise that opponents have used the democratic return of the US as an excuse to defend their undemocratic systems. “When the US underestimates its liberal values ​​at home, it creates a sense of the right, or even permission, for leaders with an autocratic instinct to violate all free and fair elections or the right to protest,” he said. Leslie Vinjamuri, director. of the U.S. and American program at London-based Chatham House.





Vinjamuri added that there is currently a widespread feeling in Europe, rightly or wrongly, that “America may still have the power to lead, but that it no longer has an interest in reaching beyond its borders to secure that kind of liberal order. or morality that once happened ”.

What’s next?

Much has to do with the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election and whether Americans can offer relatively stable choices without the 2020 drama and violence.

“It seems to me that the next two years will determine whether the US remains a credible world power,” said Jrme Viala-Gaudefroy, an assistant professor at CY Cergy Paris University. “If January 6 remains only once, then there is hope. But if it is just the beginning of something, well, then, all hell can be dismantled.”

Other observers offer an even gloomier perspective.

“By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence,” said Thomas Homer-Dixon, executive director of the Cascade Institute at the University of Royal Roads in Canada. in a recent opinion. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.

The violent conflict researcher called on his fellow citizens to prepare for the unfolding crisis in the United States, which he described as a “political and social landscape that sparkles with warning signals.”