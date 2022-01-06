The former NBC executive has been named CEO of BBC News, Current Affairs





London The BBC announced on Thursday that it has appointed Deborah Turness as the new chief executive officer for news and current affairs, bringing to the broadcaster a highly experienced journalist who previously held senior management positions in the news division of the American television network NBC. Turness, 54, comes to the BBC from the British media company ITN, where she is currently CEO. The England player will replace Fran Unsworth, who leaves at the end of January. “In the UK and around the world there has never been a greater need for the BBC’s strong brand of impartial and credible journalism,” Turness said in a statement. It is a great privilege to be required to run and grow BBC News in a time of accelerated digital growth and innovation, when its content is reaching more global consumers on more platforms than ever before, she added. BBC Director-General Tim Davie said Turness brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, first-class editorial judgment and a strong presentation history “to her new role. Ad He called her a passionate advocate for the power of impartial journalism and a great believer in the BBC and the role we play, in the UK and globally. “ When she launches her new job, Turness will be in charge of a team of around 6,000 people who broadcast in more than 40 languages ​​to almost half a billion people worldwide, the BBC said. Turness joined NBC News in 2013, becoming the first female president of an American networking news division and later serving as president of the global networking arm. The BBC, founded in 1922, is a publicly funded but editorially independent national broadcaster. The rules governing its operations are set out in a royal statute that requires the corporation to be impartial, to act in the public interest, and to be open, transparent, and accountable. The broadcaster is under pressure from some members of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’s Conservative Party, who accuse him of a liberal bias. She also faced strong criticism last year for her integrity after a scathing report on her explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

