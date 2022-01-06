Sotheby’s International Realty Expands in Utah | National News





NEW YORK, January 6, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Sotheby’s International Realty announced today that its wholly owned and operated subsidiary, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty in Utah, has bought the local firm, Byrd & Co., which has achieved more than $ 325 million in sales revenue since its inception. The company will now operate as Sotheby’s International Realty Summit. The merger expands the firm’s service areas to include the city of Moab and surrounding communities Eastern Juta. The company’s footprint is based on its existing locations in Park City, Salt Lake City, Draper, and Saint George, and now consists of a total of 14 offices and more than 250 independent sales associates. Known for its dramatic red cliffs, world-renowned national parks and an incomparable outdoor lifestyle, Moab “it has emerged as a desirable place,” he said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty. “Buyers continue to look for primary and holiday properties in places that are close to nature and in line with their lifestyle. Over the past 13 years, Thomas and his team have achieved remarkable success and this strategic acquisition pushes it further. Sotheby’s International Realty Summit continue to provide unparalleled service to clients seeking a home in Utah. “ “We can not be more excited to bring in the iconic Sotheby’s International Realty brand Moab“, He said Thomas Wright, president and Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. “Having the opportunity to work with clients in this particular corner of Utah is a privilege and responsibility that we do not take lightly. All of us at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty look forward to being a lifelong partner of Moab the community, its visitors and residents for years to come. “ As part of the merger, the company will open an additional office and several independent sales associates will join the team, merging Byrd & Co.’s locally respected position with Summit Sotheby’s award-winning real estate services. International Realty. The firm’s new location will be located at 59 E Center Street in the heart of of Moab in the vibrant and artistic city center. of Sotheby’s International Realty the network currently has approximately 25,000 independent affiliate sales associates, located in more than 1,000 offices in 77 countries and territories worldwide. In 2020, the brand reached a record global sales volume of $ 150 billion. Sotheby’s International Realty Summit listings are traded on sothebysrealty.com global websites. In addition to the referral and enhanced exposure opportunities created by this resource, the firm’s brokers and customers will benefit from an association with Sotheby’s auction house and worldwide Sotheby’s International Realty marketing programs. Each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Realty Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for the savvy clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the company’s global footprint includes more than 1,000 offices located in 77 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in major metropolitan markets and resorts. IN February 2004Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the auction house operator. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of a network of subsidiaries, where each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a range of operational resources, marketing, recruitment, education and business development. Affiliates and agents also benefit from a connection to Sotheby’s esteemed auction house, founded in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company-owned brokers are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchise and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Law on Equal Opportunities. Media contacts: Divan Melissa Senior Manager, Public Relations and Communication Sotheby’s International Realty [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-expands-in-utah-301455796.html SOURCE Sotheby’s International Realty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/sothebys-international-realty-expands-in-utah/article_ee02d4b6-4173-58fa-be0b-8572c3abe920.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos