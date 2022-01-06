The International Plaza employee was attacked by 4 people in the middle of the day





A worker was attacked, beaten and robbed after leaving International Plaza over the weekend. Now, Tampa police are searching for four men believed to be behind the crime. On Sunday afternoon, a Burger Culture employee was leaving the restaurant at the mall, heading to another location. The man, who asked not to be identified, noticed that a group was watching him. “They were just looking at me, very different from what a normal person would look at,” he said. Sometimes, he said they were following a little too closely for comfort. When he came out of Dillard’s in the parking garage, “All I heard was, like heavy steps behind me as if someone was running after me,” he said, “and then they caught me.” Tampa police say four men attacked him, hitting him several times on the ground. “They just took me and started beating me,” the man said. “They were going for everything I had on me. So I just kept it in my pockets and put my weight on everything I had in my pocket.” The group picked up his cell phone and money. Despite being chased back through the mall, shouting for attention, they walked away, leaving in a dark four-door sedan. “Normal people do not do that,” he said. “You do not attack people just as soon as they leave the mall in the middle of the day.” READ: A man sentenced to life in prison for ‘absolutely horrific’ attack, robbery outside South Tampa restaurant The worker was left with a wound on his forehead and a swollen face from blows to the cheek. “I could not really see from my right eye because of his swelling,” he said. Provided by the Tampa Police Department Looking back, he wish he had gone with the guts and alerted the mall security at the first sign of trouble. He simply hopes the police reach the four men before anyone else is injured. “Random things happen to good and bad people and you just have to be constantly aware of your environment,” he said. “I’m just grateful for my spirit and for the fact that I’m breathing, and I think that ‘s the main thing. And my time, my freedom – that’ s what they did not take from me.” If you have any information or can identify these men, you can give anonymous advice to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. or call 1-800-873-8477.

