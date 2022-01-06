The precarious struggle for Sudan’s democracy

In Sudan, civil disobedience is almost constant.

On Thursday, the country testified another round of pro-democracy protests, the last upheaval in the days after the country Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned. There were also protests preceded Hamdox’s resignation, which came just over a month after he returned to office from which he was ousted during an October military coup. That coup was also awaited with mass protests.

The protest began to be a way of life, said Nazik Kabalo, a Canadian-based women’s rights activist and scholar. In pro-democracy demonstrations, you meet your friends, your neighbors, your girlfriends or your loved ones. This is where people actually share together their dreams for a better place, she added.

The fight for a better country began in earnest in 2019, after longtime Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted by a revolution at the grassroots. After that, civilian and protest leaders and the military reached an agreement on power-sharing with the aim of transitioning to full civilian rule, including a new constitution and democratic elections.

This transitional government was always a weak, flawed deal. But the October 25 coup showed how fragile the country’s democratic transition was. The army, led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, took power, arresting Hamdok and other civilian leaders. Hamdok u rivendos following a November 21 deal with the military, which was seen primarily as an attempt to extinguish street riots AND response to international pressure.

Many pro-democracy and civil society groups saw the deal as a betrayal. Hamdok was now shaking hands with the soldiers who overthrew him, the same soldiers who were still in control. They simply considered legitimizing the military coup, said Maha Tambal, a Sudanese civil society activist and Fulbright-Humphrey fellow at American University.

Hamdox’s resignation is a recognition of the failure of this agreement and shows, again, the profound challenge of Sudan’s democratic transition. It also, as a US A congressional source described him as a “Vox”, but as an international figure, he said. It is a forced mechanism for them to deal with reality.

The reality is that the coup succeeded. This is something that those who fight for democracy understand, hence many Sudanese are taking to the streets again and again, and demanding a transitional government free from military leadership. But the military has proven unwilling to relinquish power, questioning Sudan’s future and any democratic transition. Returning the clock to the status quo before the coup is not sustainable, but finding a peaceful alternative that would satisfy civilians or the military is just as difficult.

It is a country that is in a very fragile state, said Eric Reeves, a Sudanese scholar. They on the street say they will not surrender. And that means the military will respond forcefully, he said. It will produce more bleeding.

What is happening in Sudan is briefly explained

Cracks in Sudan’s transitional government existed even before the October 25 coup. The government was a difficult marriage between the al-Burhan-led Transitional Military Council and the Freedom and Change Forces, a coalition of civilian opposition groups formerly led by Hamdok. On paper, there was a plan for power-sharing. In reality, power remained in the hands of the military. Also on paper was a commitment to civilian rule, but that transition relied on the military to continue with it.

And the military did not have much incentive to do so, as this would jeopardize their political and financial interests. Any move towards civilian rule is likely to imply liability for military officials suspected of being involved in cORRUPTION even other abuses war crimes. There are many generals with a lot of power and a lot of money. Al-Burhan found himself in a place where he could not continue to enjoy their support without a military coup that toppled Hamdok, Reeves said of the October coup.

Al-Burhan justified the coup by saying that the divisions within the transitional government were too deep and that he had to start all over again to avoid civil war; he said the military was still committed to democracy and elections. (You know, just put aside the fact that the prime minister was under house arrest and his cabinet disbanded.)

It is clear that no one bought this. protests exploded after the overthrow of Hamdox, demanding the reinstatement of him and other civilian leaders, responsibility for military leaders and their removal from the transition process. Security forces met some of those violent demonstrations. The international community, including the US and its partners, condemned the coup AND use of force against protesters. Capturing power as well jeopardize international funding AND debt relief, a vital rope in Deep economic crisis in Sudan.

These conditions were not exactly stable even for the army, and so, with some external intermediaries, negotiations began for a solutions for the restoration of the transitional government. At the same time, the army continued its crackdown on protesters, the arrest of opposition leaders AND termination of internet access. Army moved to consolidate government control, deploying civilians to government posts former officials from the Bashir era.

In late November, an agreement was reached that reinstated Hamdok in his role as prime minister, where he would lead a young man. technocratic cabinet until elections are held. It came with some concessions from the military, as the release of political prisoners.

But pro-democracy activists and civic leaders opposed the deal outright. People had protested in the streets in support of Hamdok, but more for him re-establishing the government before the coup. This deal was not her.

It was a kind of shock to them, Tambal told Sudanese activists. We are protesting, we are dying for you not for you as a person, but for the position, the organization we had. And you just hit our ass and say, I’ll just have a deal with the military component myself.

A more generous reading of Hamdox’s motivation is that, in an impossible situation, he took what he saw as the least bad option. Hamdok, agreeing to the deal, said he wanted to end the bloodshed after the coup. Experts said Hamdok likely thought he might be able to mediate, a link between pro-democracy groups and the military, but eventually broke away from street protests and local groups, making it a doomed attempt.

That is why the protests and bloodshed continued. Hamdok acknowledged this in his resignation on January 2nd. he said, warning that the country was reaching a dangerous turning point threatening its survival.

Where is Sudan going from here?

As of January 3, at least 57 people were killed by Sudanese security forces since the October 25 coup, according to the Sudanese Central Committee of Physicians (CCSD). At least three other protesters were killed on January 6th, according to the CCSD, bringing the total to 60 as protests erupted across the country. More than a dozen cities saw demonstrations Thursday, from the capital, Khartoum, in Port of Sudan in the east, in the cities in Darfur, a region seen a renewed wave of violence since the coup, with several militia groups able to act with impunity or even the implicit support of the security forces.

This is the dangerous stalemate in which Sudan finds itself. On the one hand, protesters and activists, determined to ensure Sudan’s democratic transition; on the other hand, an army determined to strengthen itself. Hamdox’s departure did not really change stocks for either side, but exposed very real and dangerous breaks.

The protests are expected to continue and a big question will be how serious the army’s response can become. Al-Burhan has suggested he will appoint a new prime minister, but it is unlikely that any legitimate candidate will get the job, as it comes with the baggage of being another rubber stamp on the coup.

The United States and some of its allies have also recently opposed this path, saying that every prime minister should be appointed through a consultative process, led by civilians, under the terms of Sudan’s 2019 constitutional declaration.

But the desire for consultation is one thing. Getting there is another. The first challenge is whether the pro-democracy movement can become a more cohesive and unified front. The Coalition Forces for Freedom and Change that helped mediate the transitional government in 2019 also needs consensus from street protesters and local civil society groups. known as resistance committees.

of Pro-democracy groups have demanded the release of political prisoners and a return to transition before the coup, but that puts civilians, not the military, under control. This, in a way, is a completely different kind of transition. Many people are just really thinking that they are really correcting the first revolution through this process, said Kabalo, a women’s rights activist. The demand now is in fact to make this decline and that means, first of all, at least the removal of the army leaders now.

As far as the military is concerned, external pressure is likely to be key, especially from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Sudan’s main beneficiaries. Hamdox’s resignation makes it difficult for them and the rest of the world to ignore the crisis on the ground. The potential for instability and ongoing violence is something no one wants, especially in an already volatile region. The military needs money, so pressure on Gulf states, or Sudan cut off from the international economy, or debt relief, seems like leverage points. Targeted sanctions against military leaders, especially if violence against civilians increases, is also an option.

But even if the military is forced to the table to negotiate, the experts and analysts I spoke to said it could not be a repeat of the power-sharing deal, or Sudan could end up in the same place. To avoid a future of ongoing violence, some unpleasant choices will be required, ones that may not be to the liking of protesters demanding accountability in the streets. It could mean some sort of amnesty and / or immunity deal for some of Sudan’s top generals, essentially giving them a way to retire rich in Saudi Arabia or the UAE. Not exactly a victory for the civil forces defending the rule of law.

All of this does not actually alleviate the immediate crisis, which some say could worsen if protests escalate or the crackdown on them escalates. People become desperate. They become desperate for many reasons. Many of them are present now, in Sudan. There is no money. No food, no opportunity. There is a lot of violence, there is no safe place. At what point do people say, No, I will not put up with it anymore? I do not know where that point is. But I think there is such a point, Reeves said.

Even those who hope that Sudan can recover and resume this democratic transition know what is yet to come. No matter how many people are killed, that’s the cost we all agreed to pay, Tambal said.