O’Toole accuses Trudeau of ‘normalizing blockages’ by failing to provide fast enough tests, PPE

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole today blamed the return of nationwide pandemic blockages for what he called the federal government’s failure to ensure adequate supplies of rapid tests and personal protective equipment.

“The federal government has not provided key tools to help Canadians manage the risks of a pandemic in a population that is now largely fully vaccinated,” O’Toole told a news conference.

“In fact, the action and inaction of the Trudeau government is normalizing blockages and restrictions as the main means of combating the latest COVID-19 variant.”

The Conservative leader said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised Canadians at the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago that he would provide ample supplies of critical equipment to fight the pandemic.

Despite a series of early supply shortages of personal protective equipment such as face masks and shields, lessons have not been learned, he added.

The Canadian Federation of Nurses’ Unions (CFNU), which represents 200,000 nurses and nursing students across the country, said Thursday that many front-line healthcare workers have not yet been fitted with an “adapted” N95 mask.

“It’s crazy that we’re still fighting for the N95 at this stage of the pandemic,” CFNU president Linda Silas said in a statement to the media. “Nurses are still going to work not knowing if they will be denied the PPE they need to stay safe, the PPE they need to keep their patients safe.

“Nurses do not come to work to be martyrs. They come to work to care for patients. Governments can and should provide them with the tools and equipment they need to care for patients while also caring for myself. “

140 million prompt tests promised for this month

O’Toole said he would take steps to reconvene the House of Commons health committee to discuss PPE shortages and rapid tests.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the federal government delivered 85 million rapid tests in the provinces and territories in the months leading up to December and postponed another 35 million tests in the regions last month.

The federal government said it was sending 140 million additional rapid tests to provinces and territories this month.

The impetus for rapid testing comes as many regions escalate the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing the gold standard for COVID testing due to the inability to keep up with the record number of new cases brought by the Omricon variant.

Dozens line up at a quick test location in Richmond Hill, Ont. (Chris Mulligan / CBC)

PCR tests are mainly provided through assessment centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities and require laboratory tests, while rapid tests can be done in just a few minutes from home.

The situation has changed dramatically since then early last year, when CBC News reported that millions of speed tests were being left unused and dust collecting in provincial warehouses.

At the time, BC Prime Minister John Horgan told reporters that his province’s reluctance to make extensive use of rapid tests was linked to reports that they were producing a large number of false results.

Establishing blockades and other pandemic restrictions is the responsibility of provincial and municipal governments throughout the country. The federal government has doubts when such restrictions are introduced.

Lower the temperature during vaccination, says O’Toole

O’Toole dismissed questions about whether there should be stronger vaccine mandate measures to encourage more Canadians to get the vaccine. He accused the liberals of politicizing vaccination to the detriment of the country.

“We have to face the reality that there will be a small number of unvaccinated people,” O’Toole said. “I do not think shame and causing division is the way to deal with hesitation. This is Mr Trudeau’s approach.”

O’Toole encouraged all Canadians to get vaccinated if they are able and seek professional advice if they still have doubts.

“This is the way more people need to be vaccinated. That means lowering the temperature, not dividing our population even further on a health issue,” he said.

On Wednesday, Trudeau told reporters that Canadians are growing more “angry” and “frustrated” with people who still refuse to be vaccinated.

“That first-line health worker who is giving you your first dose of vaccine, even now in January 2022, will be extremely pleased to be able to give you that first dose of vaccine, even today. , “said Trudeau. “Because they would rather give you a vaccine injection than intubate you into an ICU.”