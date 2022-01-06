Three Sounders summoned to international duty





Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan and striker Jordan Morris have been called up to the United States men’s national team for training camp in Phoenix, Arizona from January 7-21. USMNT’s list for this month’s World Cup qualifiers will be finalized at the end of this training camp. Defender Nouhou has also been called up to the Cameroon national team for the African Cup of Nations which will take place from 9 January to 6 February.

Roldan, 26, has 30 international career matches and 14 starts, most recently starting and playing 90 minutes in an international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on December 18th. In 2021, he appeared in four matches for the US during the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, in addition to five appearances in the bid to win the USMNTs title at the Concacaf Gold Cup. Roldan scored six goals and six assists for Sounders FC during the 2021 MLS season.

Morris, 27, is continuing his return to the U.S. Men’s National Team after missing nine months due to an ACL rupture. He also started in the friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on December 18, his first international match since November 2019. Morris has started 18 of his 40 career appearances for Stars and stripes, scoring 10 goals, including four during the Concacaf Nations League in late 2019, the last time he was called up to the squad before his injury. The Mercer Island player was out of work for most of the 2021 calendar year due to an ACL injury, making his return to the field for Sounders FC on November 2 against the LA Galaxy and starting his first start of the season. in Rave Greens’s playoff match on November 24 against Real Salt Lake.

Nouhou, 24, has six career games for the Cameroon national team, it all starts. This is the first time Nouhou has been called up to the senior team for the African Cup of Nations, previously touring as a youth international in 2019 (U-23) and 2017 (U-20). Last year, the defender started four qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup for Cameroon, amassing 276 minutes. As the host country for AFCON, Cameroon play in the first match of the group stage on January 9 against Burkina Faso, followed by matches against Ethiopia on January 13 and Cabo Verde on January 17. All matches take place at 8:00 a.m. PT. Nouhou started 16 of 19 MLS appearances for Sounders FC in 2021.

Sounders FC continues to prepare for the 2022 season, launching the competitive calendar with a home-run series against FC Motagua in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. Seattle plays in Honduras on February 17 before hosting Motagua on February 24 at Lumen Field. The Rave Greens 2022 MLS campaign starts at home on February 27 against Nashville SC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.soundersfc.com/news/three-sounders-called-into-international-duty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos