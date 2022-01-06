Dogs can tell the difference between greed and greediness – and they can tell the difference between Spanish and Hungarian.

Many animals can distinguish auditory patterns in human speech – but it turns out that dogs are particularly good at doing so.

It is no secret that dogs are quite special when it comes to how interested they are in people and how they interact with us. But how much do they capture the details of the language that come out of our mouths? Do they perceive it clearly as speaking, compared to other sounds that reach their ears? Are they processing what we are saying even when we are not saying their favorite words? A new study published in NeuroImage suggests that they are.

Almost four years ago, neuroscientists Laura Cuaya and Raúl Hernández-Pérez moved from Mexico to Budapest with their two border animals and a cat. When they realized how different it was to be surrounded by people who spoke Hungarian instead of their native Spanish, they wondered if even their fellow dogs had noticed this.

Cuaya and Hernández-Pérez work in a research group at Eötvös Lórand University in Hungary that studies the evolution of speech perception in mammals, including dogs, with tools such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), which monitors changes in blood flow to the brain. More blood flowing to a specific region of the brain means more activation – allowing researchers to see changes in brain activity in response to certain stimuli.

In 2016, the university group showed that dogs activate different neural pathways to recognize the meaning of words rather than to feel changes in emotional intonation. But no one knew if animals could distinguish the true human word from slightly different sounds that did not constitute a long string of words. No one knew if a dog could pick it up when a person spoke another language.

The researchers recruited 18 family dogs, including border dogs, Kun-Kun and Odín, who had come from Mexico. The dogs were fluent in Hungarian or Spanish, but not both – and had previously been trained to lie on an fMRI machine. Through a pair of noise canceling headphones, the dogs listened to passages from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s little Princ in Spanish or Hungarian.

From the fMRI scans, the researchers saw the same areas of the brain light up, but with different activation patterns, depending on whether the dogs were listening to the story in their native language or in a new one, suggesting that they were neurologically processing the differences. between the two. languages.

The researchers then tried to test whether the dogs were responding to the specific internal characteristics of each language. Were the animals reacting to actual changes in speech patterns – which Hungarian words emphasize in the first syllable, for example – or simply by responding to fundamental changes in basic auditory signatures between two languages ​​- changes in tones that occur when pronouncing vowels? ? They tested this by playing recordings in which the speech from the story was confusing, resulting in gossip that “looked” like Hungarian or Spanish. Again, the team saw different patterns in brain activity when a dog heard real human speech instead of speech chatter, though researchers could not yet say whether this is evidence that dogs can recognize human speech as spoken. (sounds connected together in a meaningful way for people to communicate with each other) – or if their brains were simply responding to the most natural sound when compared to stinginess with strange sounds. There was no difference in brain activity between listening to Spanish versus Hungarian rubble, however, implying that the dog’s brain was not just responding to our different qualities.

Overall, the study shows that dogs’s brains can detect a difference between speech and speech-like sounds and can even distinguish different human languages. “This is the first time we have demonstrated that a non-human brain can distinguish language,” says Cuaya, noting that while other animals could be trained to hear a difference between human languages, dogs were able to to do so without clear training. “It’s a really new study of dog speech perception,” says animal behavior scientist Holly Root-Gutteridge of the University of Lincoln in England, who was not involved in the work.

“A lot of people just assume that when we talk, dogs are hearing ‘blah blah blah,'” Root-Gutteridge says, “but they’re actually understanding our speech rhythms and how we sound when we speak a language.”

The results also have some interesting evolutionary implications. “One really interesting thing about dogs and humans is that the two species are extremely different,” says Hernández-Pérez, evolutionarily speaking. “But there is a point in the evolution of humans and dogs in which both species were exposed to complex social environments.” And although there are biological and evolutionary differences in brain structure, both species have evolved different ways of detecting changes in human speech patterns – although future experiments are needed to analyze whether dogs have dedicated brain regions. for detecting changes in human speech that have improved. eras of spending time with people or if their ability represents the most general knowledge of the auditory pattern.

Cuaya adds that although many animals are capable of recognizing auditory pattern, dogs are unique in their ongoing interest in humans. “The great thing about dogs is that they want to cooperate,” she says. “They want to understand us.”