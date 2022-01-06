UK Group Names Fredericton Traffic Circuit International Roundabout of the Year

Love it or hate it, Fredericton’s Victoria District is getting a lot of praise from all over the basin.

After intense discussions at a local pub, the six members of the UK Roundtable Evaluation Association committee have designated the downtown traffic circle “International Roundabout of the Year”.

“It’s the aesthetic quality that we go for, compared to how the roundabout works, so that’s what it really looks like,” said Kevin Beresford, the society’s president, speaking on Fredericton Information Breakfast.

Beresford said the roundabouts serve as a focal point, with an opportunity to place a windmill, a pond, a plane or, as in the case of Victoria District, a piece of art in the middle of it.

“You have that blue circle sculpture that is all lit up at night and that symbolizes the St. John River,” he said.

“And that’s, that’s all my point. This is the case at the main point. Anything can go round the clock, and it generally reflects what ‘s going on in that area, whether it’ s a local business or a local artist.”

The Victoria Circuit roundabout was completed in 2019 and a commissioned work of art was installed in the middle of it in 2021. (Mike Heenan / CBC)

The company’s origins date back to 2003, when Beresford, who owns a small printing company in Redditch, UK, decided to publish a unique calendar to give to his clients.

With some extraordinary landmarks in the city, Beresford decided to introduce a Redditch roundabout for every page of the calendar.

Little did he know he would end up selling 20,000 copies of roundabout fans worldwide.

“And it’s at that time when I started to get a little interested in roundabouts,” Beresford said.

“And Redditch roundabouts brought Britain’s best roundabouts and that brought the world roundabout, which is our most ambitious project to date.”

Kevin Beresford, president of the Roundabout Appreciation Society, and self-proclaimed “Lord of the Rings” stands at the Tewkesbury Battle Roundabout in Tewkesbury, UK Beresford says a roundabout is an ‘oasis in an asphalt sea’. (Round Assessment Company)

In addition to assessing what the roundabouts have to offer in the visual department, Beresford said his assessment extends to the way they work in general.

“You can put that piece of artwork right in the middle and the traffic goes around and around it instead of just passing by it, and that ‘s all the beauty of a roundabout is that it’ s a lot safer than traffic lights. are a lot greener.

“There are no green traffic lights, only red is what we like to say. And they are more efficient, so they are much more efficient than traffic lights.”

An incentive for the pride of the city

With its opening in 2019, Victoria District joined a growing list of roundabouts in Fredericton.

Since then, the roundabout has helped reduce traffic jams and accidents, and has come up with a piece of public art that is worth admiring, Coun said. Bruce Grandy, chairman of the Fredericton City Mobility Committee.

And now the city has been given something to boast about.

“I think it’s great,” Grandy said of the title.

“It reflects, you know, our investments that we’re making in the city roundabouts. And I think one of the main things about this roundabout is, you know, it’s kind of our main western entrance to the city and also, it feeds one of our main arteries that climbs Smythe Street hill. “

With the Victoria Circuit called the “International Roundabout of the Year,” Beresford said he hopes people will be inspired to stop and admire him for his art and function.

“If I can make them look at that sculpture and make them appreciate that they have a beautiful roundabout inside it, I’m done my job,” he said.