International
UK Group Names Fredericton Traffic Circuit International Roundabout of the Year
Love it or hate it, Fredericton’s Victoria District is getting a lot of praise from all over the basin.
After intense discussions at a local pub, the six members of the UK Roundtable Evaluation Association committee have designated the downtown traffic circle “International Roundabout of the Year”.
“It’s the aesthetic quality that we go for, compared to how the roundabout works, so that’s what it really looks like,” said Kevin Beresford, the society’s president, speaking on Fredericton Information Breakfast.
Beresford said the roundabouts serve as a focal point, with an opportunity to place a windmill, a pond, a plane or, as in the case of Victoria District, a piece of art in the middle of it.
“You have that blue circle sculpture that is all lit up at night and that symbolizes the St. John River,” he said.
“And that’s, that’s all my point. This is the case at the main point. Anything can go round the clock, and it generally reflects what ‘s going on in that area, whether it’ s a local business or a local artist.”
The company’s origins date back to 2003, when Beresford, who owns a small printing company in Redditch, UK, decided to publish a unique calendar to give to his clients.
With some extraordinary landmarks in the city, Beresford decided to introduce a Redditch roundabout for every page of the calendar.
Little did he know he would end up selling 20,000 copies of roundabout fans worldwide.
“And it’s at that time when I started to get a little interested in roundabouts,” Beresford said.
“And Redditch roundabouts brought Britain’s best roundabouts and that brought the world roundabout, which is our most ambitious project to date.”
In addition to assessing what the roundabouts have to offer in the visual department, Beresford said his assessment extends to the way they work in general.
“You can put that piece of artwork right in the middle and the traffic goes around and around it instead of just passing by it, and that ‘s all the beauty of a roundabout is that it’ s a lot safer than traffic lights. are a lot greener.
“There are no green traffic lights, only red is what we like to say. And they are more efficient, so they are much more efficient than traffic lights.”
An incentive for the pride of the city
With its opening in 2019, Victoria District joined a growing list of roundabouts in Fredericton.
Since then, the roundabout has helped reduce traffic jams and accidents, and has come up with a piece of public art that is worth admiring, Coun said. Bruce Grandy, chairman of the Fredericton City Mobility Committee.
And now the city has been given something to boast about.
“I think it’s great,” Grandy said of the title.
“It reflects, you know, our investments that we’re making in the city roundabouts. And I think one of the main things about this roundabout is, you know, it’s kind of our main western entrance to the city and also, it feeds one of our main arteries that climbs Smythe Street hill. “
With the Victoria Circuit called the “International Roundabout of the Year,” Beresford said he hopes people will be inspired to stop and admire him for his art and function.
“If I can make them look at that sculpture and make them appreciate that they have a beautiful roundabout inside it, I’m done my job,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/roundabout-appreciation-society-traffic-circle-fredericton-1.6305075
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]