San Diego issues dozens of job postings to employees who did not comply with the vaccine mandate

San Diego officials said Thursday that 86 employees were sent advanced layoff notices after failing to meet the city’s mandate for vaccines by Monday.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said in a statement that vaccination and improvement are essential to the health and well-being of our employees and the people we serve. We know that those who are vaccinated and boosted have a lower risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. My hope remains that no City employee chooses to end work rather than receive a free and safe vaccination to protect themselves, their families, and their community.

In total it is far from the 900 employees to whom optional letters were sent in early December warning them that they could face termination if they do not respect the city’s mandate. There are about 11,300 employees in the city.

According to the city mandate, all employees had to be fully vaccinated by January 3rd. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the second dose of their last dose vaccine in the case of a single injection vaccine. Those who chose not to be vaccinated had several options: apply for a medical or religious exemption, apply for a free permit, apply for a pension, or resign.

Those who did not make any of the options described did not submit to completion, a process that begins with an advanced notice of completion and includes a hearing. City officials made it clear that if an employee is vaccinated before receiving the official notice of termination, he or she will not be fired.

City officials could not immediately provide information on which departments received the most letters.

The city vaccine mandate has been criticized by some employees, especially police officers.

Police officers had the lowest vaccination rate among groups of employees. The union he represents called on the city to give employees the opportunity to undergo testing instead of being vaccinated, but the city did not back down.

Many 478 police officers since Wednesday have demanded an exemption. Most of them were religiously based claims.

Jack Schaeffer, president of the police union, said on Tuesday that meetings between union members seeking exemptions and the city began the week of December 27th. He said he was not aware of any decision taken by the city and added that the union is keeping an eye on how the city handles the requests.

We were in some sort of waiting, Schaeffer said. The critical thing for us is to see how these things of reasonable accommodation go.

Jesse Conners, president of the city firefighters union representing the city firefighters, said Tuesday that only five firefighters received termination papers, but that all five were already in the process of being vaccinated. He said the other nine did not choose one of the available options because they are currently in a protected permit form.

Conners said it is unclear what the process will be for firefighters who are still in the process of full vaccination, but it is possible they may have to take some time until they are compliant.

As of Wednesday, 9,695 city employees were fully vaccinated. 1095 others had sought some form of religious or medical exclusion. The city’s Human Resources Department is currently evaluating all of these requests on an individual basis, a process that is expected to take at least a few more weeks. Once the review is complete, the city plans to notify employees if their dismissal will be accommodated by group or job classification.

Employees facing dismissal will have the opportunity to appeal the city decision during a hearing. Employees who disagree will continue to work and will be paid until the removal process is complete, according to an announcement by a union, the Municipal Employees Association, posted on its website.

The notice states that employees will have the opportunity to present evidence of vaccination or progress towards vaccination during the hearing, allowing them to keep their job.

If the city moves forward with termination after the hearing, the employee will have the opportunity to appeal the termination to the city Civil Service Commission.