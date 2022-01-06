Nuclear and gas criteria set for inclusion in the EU taxonomy: Energy and Environment

06 January 2022

The European Commission has issued to member states for consultation a draft Delegated Supplementary Act to the EU Taxation Regulation covering certain gas and nuclear activities. The Commission notes that in the light of the relevant assessments “it is necessary to acknowledge that the fossil gas and nuclear energy sectors may contribute to the decarbonisation of the Union economy”.

European Commission Building in Brussels (Image: Pixabay)

The Commission began consultations on 31 December with the Member States’ Group of Experts on Sustainable Finance and the Sustainable Finance Platform on a draft text of the Delegated Supplementary Taxation Act (CDA) covering certain gas and nuclear activities. it document it was later discovered and published by the independent European media network Euractiv. In a sudden move, the Commission has decided not to release this CDA proposed for public consultation, claiming that enough consultation has already taken place.

The proposed CDA sets up three distinct nuclear energy activities in taxonomy: demonstration units for advanced nuclear technologies; construction of new nuclear power plants using the best available technologies; and electricity generation from existing nuclear installations. It also includes three fossil gas activities: electricity generation; high efficiency cogeneration; and central heating. Gas activities are clearly listed as transient, meaning that they will eventually be removed from taxonomy once more sustainable alternatives become available. The deadline for construction of gas projects to be tax-compliant is December 31, 2030.

The status of nuclear power described in the proposal is more unclear. On the one hand, the CDA notes that “the evidence on the potential substantial contribution of nuclear energy to climate mitigation objectives was broad and clear.” The word transition is not used in connection with nuclear energy at any point, which seems to indicate that nuclear is recognized as an important contribution to climate change mitigation. What complicates things, however, is that the sunset clauses are included for the new nuclear construction and long-term operation of existing plants. These must be authorized by the competent authorities by 2045 and 2040 respectively.

The proposed CDA also describes the criteria that individual nuclear projects must meet to be considered tax-compliant. Key criteria include that new nuclear construction projects should be based on “best available technology”, a term that will be reviewed every ten years by the European Group of Nuclear Safety Regulators. A new nuclear project must be fully in line with the European Nuclear Safety Directive and comply with the technical parameters of the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Western European Nuclear Regulatory Association. In particular, measures must be taken to protect against external hazards such as floods and extreme weather.

Waste and decommissioning funds must exist and there must be operational facilities for the disposal of low- and medium-level waste streams, with a plan in place for a high-level waste disposal plant that will be operational by the year 2050 and significant progress towards realization by this. Another requirement stipulates that new projects must use accident-tolerant fuels. Reporting and reporting requirements to the European Commission are also set and life cycle greenhouse gas emissions should be below the 100 g CO2e / kWh threshold.

For existing nuclear installations undertaking modifications for life extension purposes and for demonstration units, the reference to the best technology available is removed. The EC noted that the criteria for both gas and nuclear activities will be regularly updated as technology evolves.

The Sustainable Finance Platform and the Member State Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, which are to be consulted on all delegated acts under the Taxation Regulation, will have until 12 January to make their contributions. The commission said it would analyze these contributions and formally adopt the Supplementary Delegate Act in January 2022. It would then be sent to co-legislators for consideration.

The European Parliament and the Council will have four months to consider the document. In accordance with the Taxonomy Regulation, both institutions may require two additional months for review.

Once the review period has ended and assuming that none of the co-legislators objects, the Supplementary Delegated Act will enter into force and be implemented.

History of Nuclear Energy and EU Taxonomy

The EC started its Sustainable Growth Financing Action Plan in March 2018 and approved a package of measures two months later. Subsequently, in July 2018, the Sustainable Financing Technical Expert Group (TEG) established by the Commission began assisting it in developing a unified classification system for sustainable economic activities. TEG has published it Taxonomy Technical Report in June 2020. Nuclear power “was not included due to lack of information”.

The commission then asked the Joint Research Center (JRC) to draft a technical report on the “do no significant harm” aspects of nuclear power. This will be reviewed by the Euratom Article 31 Expert Group and the Scientific Committee on Health, Environment and Risks. The JRC assessment took into account the effects of the entire nuclear energy life cycle in terms of existing and potential environmental impacts for all objectives, with an emphasis on the management of nuclear and radioactive waste generated. The JRC concluded that nuclear energy does no more harm to human health or the environment than other energy production technologies that are considered sustainable.

In April last year, the European Commission announced that, depending on the results of the JRC assessment and two revisions, it would include nuclear energy in a delegated complementary act to the EU Taxation Regulation. The same document will also include natural gas as a transitional activity that can help with decarbonisation at least in the short term.

The reviews were completed in late July, but the Commission refused to clarify its intentions regarding nuclear energy and delayed the publication of a supplementary delegated act by the end of the year.

