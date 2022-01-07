‘Do not have rallies’: Sask. the lead doctor says to limit yourself to essential contacts

Saskatchewan chief physician is urging residents to limit their contact with people to essential things only and to avoid gatherings.

Chief of medical health Dr. Saqib Shahab said staying away from rallies is critical to stopping the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“We have to do everything to calm the tide. There is no time for any gathering. You have to do what is essential, which means go to work and go to school. But otherwise you have no contact with anyone outside. your house, ”Shahab told a news conference Thursday.

The province is still not enforcing official collection restrictions, as other provinces have done, despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, videos supposedly showing high school students celebrating without masks and in the vicinity of the New Year, as well as adult videos at nightclubs, are being shared on social media in the province. They are feeding a little frustration among Saskatchewan residents.

“I have received several reports of house parties that are very crowded and have resulted in secondary broadcasting in schools,” Shahab said.

An image of a supposed high school New Year’s party in Saskatchewan, where young people were unmasked and crowded. (Dan Vakoch / Twitter)

Shahab said he has not received much information about the broadcasts related to the New Year celebrations.

“I think in the next two to four weeks, we really have to be very careful. I would like to say that the government relies on the fact that the public does the right thing, and most of us do. But if a part significant no, then that means that unfortunately the government will have to consider stronger measures. “

Shahab said the Omicron is less heavy than other COVID-19 variants, but by no means something residents should ignore.

“Absolutely I think a single major broadcast event can now generate hundreds of cases in that event, which within a week could lead to thousands of cases because the doubling time was three to four days,” he said.

“So within two to three weeks, a single poorly planned and unrecommended event can result in thousands of cases which, after affecting people who are unvaccinated, elderly, weak and at risk, will lead to increased hospitalization. “

Holiday views are a source of concern for Saskatchewan Some recent videos of people allegedly celebrating in Saskatchewan have raised concerns about the province's lack of restrictions on rallies.

In a statement to the CBC, the province said it would not impose collection restrictions as of Thursday.

“But as the prime minister has stated, he does not rule out new measures in the coming days if required,” the statement said.

Pandemic fatigue in young people

Dr. Tamara Hinz, a child and adolescent psychiatrist from Saskatoon and an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan in medical college, said she found pictures of celebrated high school students piled up together in a shocking room.

“We are not used to seeing people so tightly gathered and so many bodies in one space … And so I think my immediate, visceral reaction was somewhat shocked and terrified by the potential of transmitting COVID to a rally. si ai. ”, said Hinz.

“But soon after my second reaction was, based on our current regulations and legislation, these children and the parents who let them go, if they were aware of the party, technically did nothing wrong.

“And I think it feels like it’s a really unpleasant contrast, that it instinctively feels so insecure and wrong.”

Hinz said it is important that people look to their government and other forms of authority for guidance as to what is currently safe and what they should be allowed to do as the pandemic continues.

Saskatoon Psychiatrist, Dr. Tamara Hinz says reasonable collection limits are needed in Saskatchewan to keep schools safe. (Chance Lagaden / CBC)

She said many experts like her are calling for reasonable limits to protect people. Meanwhile, many young people are experiencing pandemic fatigue, she said.

“Most teens are basically social beings. It ‘s really an important part of teen development to be with our peers. So there will be a natural urge to join friends,” Hinz said.

“It’s hard for all of us. But the younger you are, the bigger the ratio of your life that has been around this pandemic. So I certainly do not blame the children who anticipate the continuing effects of this . “

Hinz said children’s mental health should be a priority and that is partly why children should be in schools.

“But this can not happen if the virus is simply left unchecked to infuriate our communities. So to keep schools safe, we need to keep our communities safe. And allow mass gatherings of close contact like this will not do that. “

Opposition reaction

Official opposition leader Ryan Meili said he was disappointed when he saw parties that are indoors, without masks and with many people gathered together.

“This is definitely not in line with what public health would recommend. But let’s make it clear: we can not expect teens to lead the way when adults do not,” Meili said.

“When you have a government that has underestimated this, saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’s soft, it’s not serious, it’s not happening here yet,’ that’s what happens. People do not take it seriously. And especially young, immature people will go and respond that way. “

The CBC contacted both Regina Public Schools and the Regina Catholic School Division about the alleged parties and they said they could not comment on events not sanctioned by the school.