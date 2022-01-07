Alberta launches COVID-19 symptom management website as Omicron cases continue to rise





Albertans living with mild COVID-19 symptoms can now use a new one online resource to help manage these symptoms at home. (Click here for Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers) According to an announcement Thursday from Alberta Health Services, the site brings all the information that has been available since the start of the pandemic into a one-stop guide in one place. Read more: 51 Omicron cases in Edmonton Hospital outbreak; 4 Alberta Hospital outbreaks with Omicron “Following the rapid spread of the Omicron variant throughout the province and the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases, many Albanians calling Health Link 811 are unsure how to manage their symptoms, or whether to seek care with a test. positive for COVID-19 result “, said AHS. The story goes down the ad The page includes information on what to do when dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, how to take care of yourself or another person, when taking the COVID test, and how to manage prolonged symptoms.















4:31

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic





The end of the COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers On Thursday, the province reported another 4,869 cases confirmed by COVID-19 laboratory over the past 24 hours. Trends Sunwing party organizer criticizes airlines, some catch COVID

Omicron and living with COVID: Why the new variant may change the timeline The story goes down the ad There are currently 39,897 active cases across the province and 1,149 Omicron cases have been confirmed as of Wednesday’s report. Read more: The hospitality industry in Alberta is closely monitoring cases, COVID-19 restrictions PCR testing is no longer widely available, so the true number of new and active cases is likely to be higher. There were 498 people receiving COVID-19 care at the hospital, up from 470 on Wednesday, with 64 of them at the ICU. ICU numbers dropped from 72 on Wednesday.















1:48

200 Edmonton City employees leave with COVID-19, including Edmonton firefighters and police officers





Previous video



The next video



Three more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. Three men in their 80s with pre-existing conditions died. Alberta Health reported that all three deaths were from the Calgary area. The story goes down the ad There have been 3,336 deaths from COVID-19 in Alberta so far. To date, Alberta has confirmed 388,995 cases of COVID-19 and 345,762 have been cured. View link » <br />

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8493982/alberta-covid-19-symptoms-website-update-january-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos