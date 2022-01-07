Quebec hospitals are overcrowded and will only get worse, health officials say

The Quebec government says it is trying to find more staff to deal with the projected increase in hospital admissions.

The provincial health care research institute, INESSS, predicts that the need for hospital beds will almost double in the next two weeks and this is likely to lead to more delays in operations, but hospitals across Quebec are already in capacity .

The institute estimates that 3,000 regular hospital beds and another 400 intensive care beds will be needed.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub said the situation at the hospital will be critical over the next two weeks.

“The Omicron wave is really like a tidal wave that is sweeping all western countries,” he said Thursday.

“Not only are we seeing an increase in the number of patients in our hospitals, but we are also seeing that we are losing more staff every day.”

Dub said about 20,000 health care workers are out of work because they have been infected with the virus.

“We are consulting with the unions to find the necessary staff so that we can reopen at least 1,000 extra beds,” he said.

He said the Omicron wave has not yet hit a plateau and is continuing to spread in the community.

Many hospitals are on maximum alert

Dub said about 40 percent of hospitalized patients for other diseases are being tested positive for COVID-19 as well, and this burdens the system because they need to be isolated and treated differently from those who are not infected.

He gave an example of a woman who came to give birth but was positive and additional precautions had to be taken for her care.

Many hospitals are on maximum alert in places like Eastern Cities, Mauritius and Center-du-Qubec, the health minister said. This means that they are increasingly delaying surgeries to free staff and reassign them to the care of COVID-19 patients.

For example, CISSS de Chaudire-Appalaches, which covers the region south of Quebec City from places like Thetford Mines to Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, cut services by 50 percent by Jan. 18.

Dr. Lucie Opatrny, Quebec’s deputy health minister, said half of hospital operations across the province have been delayed.

“Because of this reduction, every hospital has had to carefully examine patient prioritization,” she said. But, she added, hospitals are not able to lift enough load to restore capacity.

‘Drastic changes’

Experts like Dr. Lucie Robichaud say the situation is deteriorating rapidly.

“We have seen a drastic change in recent days,” said Robichaud, vice president of the Quebec association representing emergency medicine specialists.

Robichaud said she is concerned about the combination of the highly sticky variant and the declining number of staff.

“To be honest, we’re all a little discouraged because we’ve not reached the peak yet. So what ‘s coming next week is actually quite scary,” she said.

It has become more severe with the lack of more staff due to COVID. McGill University Health Center Nurse Naveed Hussain is now one of them.

“This is one of the biggest challenges we have ever faced as a profession in the longest time. It is a war and it is an invisible war. And now we feel like we are not winning,” Hussain said.

Kristina Hoare, a spokeswoman for the Nurses union with the West Island health agency, said the four St. Louis hospitals. Mary’s, Lakeshore, LaSalle and Douglas “are at full capacity. We have no beds left.”

This means that many patients are in stretchers and waiting rooms. Every bed available is busy, she said.

“It’s something we could never have prepared for,” she said. “It just keeps getting worse.”

Management is constantly looking for solutions, moving people where possible, but options are limited as the entire Montreal network is feeling the strain, Hoare said.

“We are currently asking the employer what our solutions are,” Hoare said, noting that the situation is changing day by day and hour by hour.

It is difficult for staff, she said, burdening people mentally and physically as they face longer hours and difficult decisions unable to deliver the quality care they want, as some services take precedence over others.

Staff are on fire, calling on unions for help, she said.

“They no longer know where to turn,” Hoare said. “They do not know what to do.”