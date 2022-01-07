How the tennis star ended up in custodyExBulletin



change subtitles Julian Finney / Getty Images

The Australian Open is still more than a week away, but all eyes are already on Melbourne to see how the saga of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be played.

Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked male player and a prominent vaccine skeptic, appeared to be defending his title at this year’s tournament after months of speculation if he did attend due to strict requirements. Australian vaccination for travelers.

But instead, immigration officials revoked his visa after a dramatic several-hour stop at Melbourne Airport.

Now, Djokovic remains in immigration custody before a court on Monday, just a week before the start of the tour.

“If this evidence is insufficient, then he will not be treated differently from anyone else and he will be on the next plane home,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference Wednesday. “There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic. None.”

Events have lit up the world of tennis. Rafael Nadal, who currently shares the record for most men’s Grand Slam titles with 20 titles each with Djokovic, said on Thursday that he felt sorry for Djokovic, but added that Djokovic had known about the entry conditions for months.

“If he wanted to, he would play here in Australia without a problem,” Nadal told a news conference in Melbourne on Thursday. “He makes his decisions. He is free to take his positions, but then there are some consequences.”

Here’s how it all turned out:

Prior to this week, there was speculation that Djokovic could attend

For months, tennis observers have speculated that Djokovic would be allowed to participate in the Australian Open.

Although no one has won more Open titles at the Open than Djokovic, who has won it nine times, the star has long refused to disclose his vaccination status and has consistently criticized vaccine mandates.

In October, he told the Serbian newspaper Blic Sport that he might not attend the Open because of his unwillingness to find out if he had been vaccinated.

Throughout the pandemic, Australia has had some of the strictest COVID-19 restrictions of any country. Although currently experiencing its largest eruption ever, Australia has largely avoided the first rate of eruptions and deaths in the US and Europe.

Among the country’s measures is a requirement that people coming from abroad be fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions. Unvaccinated travelers without exception are allowed on site, but must be subject to a two-week quarantine upon landing.

But federal government officials, Victorian state authorities and tournament organizers on several occasions provided seemingly contradictory information on whether unvaccinated players would be allowed to participate in the tournament, whether they would be required to quarantine for two weeks or whether allowed on site. fare.

Even when Tennis Australia included Djokovic in the list of participants in the Open last month, speculation continued.

Djokovic announces he has received an exception, prompting criticism

The confusion seemed to end early Tuesday when Djokovic announced on social media that he had obtained an “exclusion permit” and posted a photo of himself at an airport, apparently en route to Australia.

The exclusion was confirmed by the tournament organizers. CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley said about the Australian news program today that okokovi.’s exclusion was granted on the basis of “personal medical information” and that “no special favor” was involved.

Twenty-six athletes applied for an exemption, of which “a handful” were awarded, Tiley said in the same interview, which aired Wednesday before Djokovic arrived at the airport.

The exemption requests, including that of Djokovic, were reviewed by “two independent panels of independent medical experts” who followed the same guidelines used by the Australian federal government, Tennis Australia said in a statement on Tuesday. One of the panels was named by the Victorian State Department of Health.

Tiley said Wednesday that exemptions from vaccination requirements could be granted for a variety of reasons, including a documented adverse reaction to vaccinations or being infected with COVID-19 in the previous six months.

Numerous media outlets have reported that Djokovic has applied under the previous exclusion of the infection.

But federal border officials had warned tour organizers in November that people with previous COVID-19 infections would not be considered “fully vaccinated” for the purposes of the two-week quarantine waiver. according to Sydney Morning report Herald.

Following Djokovic’s announcement, some in Australia criticized the decision to allow a seemingly unvaccinated player in a country where residents have endured repeated blockages and where almost 92% of people aged 16 and over have been fully vaccinated. “We are taken for fools” wrote Kevin Bartlett, the star and Australian broadcaster of rules football.

Australian border authorities canceled his visa upon arrival

Djokovic arrived at Melbourne Airport late Wednesday with his coach and other support staff at Melbourne Airport. There, he was detained for hours before being informed early Thursday that his visa had been revoked.

In a statement, The Australian Border Force said the tennis star had “failed to provide the proper evidence” to be allowed in the country.

Government officials said any visa approval is preliminary and that travelers must prove their vaccination status or the validity of their exemptions upon arrival.

“Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Djokovic is currently being held at the Park Hotel in Carlton, an immigration facility that has been used extensively to house asylum seekers.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vuiqi,, said cancellation and ban constituted “harassment” and demanded that Djokovic be allowed to wait for legal proceedings in private accommodation.

The apparent rift between tour organizers, state government authorities and federal border officials has raised questions about whether politics played a role in the decision to lift Djokovic’s visa.

A new round of federal elections is expected in the coming months. For politicians, who seem to allow an attempt by a non-citizen to circumvent COVID restrictions can be seen unfavorably, especially in Melbourne, a city that from some points was closed for longer than any other during the pandemic .

“You have this collective experience in Victoria of people who are under these very draconian laws. Then, now, it’s apparently okay for this tennis star’s supposedly coming to Australia without having to meet all these requirements that all of these other Australians have to fill in, “said Andrew Gibbons, an Australian political scientist at the University of Texas at Austin.



What comes next

With the tour scheduled to start on January 17th, Djokovic says he will challenge visa cancellation. A hearing is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. in Melbourne. A court ruled on Thursday that he could not be deported before that.

If his legal challenge is unsuccessful, Djokovic faces deportation and the possibility of a three-year ban from Australia.

In addition, the Australian Border Force is now investigating other people who have arrived for the tennis tournament under similar exceptions, Home Secretary Karen Andrews said on Thursday.

“I can assure you that the Australian Border Force is investigating this now,” Andrews said in an interview with the 2GB broadcaster. “ABF needs the opportunity to be able to conduct its own investigation. But if the evidence is not there, then they will take appropriate action.”