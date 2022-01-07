International
COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 913 new cases, 1 death
Saskatchewan health officials reported a total of 913 new COVID-19 cases a new daily record and one death Thursday.
Announced COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan
Saskatoon has more new cases at 432 and Regina follows with 198.
There are now 5235 cases considered active and 82442 cases considered recovered. Officials say that almost half (46.1 percent) of the new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39 years.
Officials report that as of Thursday, 100 individuals have been hospitalized, including 88 hospitalizations and 12 intensive care patients. Out of 100 patients, 50 (50 percent) were not fully vaccinated.
The province will now report random hospitalization data, which means identifying which patients are hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses and which patients have COVID-19 but have been admitted to hospital for a reason that not related to COVID-19, e.g. leg.
As of Thursday update, 42 hospitalizations are COVID-19-related illnesses and 39 are labeled as random. There are seven cases that have not yet been identified as COVID-19 related.
Of the 12 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU, one case was considered a random, asymptomatic infection.
COVID-19 Do not gather so that students can, says Saskatchewan epidemiologist
The average seven-day number of new cases of COVID-19 was 597 (49.5 new cases per 100,000). Health officials report that as of January 1, the list of new cases by vaccination status has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated and these data are being reviewed to ensure that the reports are accurate.
Officials reported Thursday that another 3,307 tests were given and 2,172 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered.
This is not the time for rallies: Sask. CMHO
Chief of medical health Dr. Saqib Shahab had strong recommendations for the public during a conference of the provincial emergency operations center on Thursday afternoon.
For now I’m saying you have no gathering. We must do everything to extinguish the tide. This is not the time for rallies at all, Shahab said.
You have to do what is essential, which means go to work, go to school, but otherwise have no contact with anyone outside their home.
There are currently no provincial mandates restricting rallies inside or outside.
Despite this, Shahab asserted that it is essential that individuals have no contact outside their home in order to beat the tide.
Shahab also recommended residents to wear their best masks, get their booster and use the fast antigen testing kits that are available throughout the province.
He added that residents should be very careful over the next two to four weeks.
Government relies on the fact that the public does the right thing, and most of us do. But if a significant portion does not, then that means, unfortunately, the government will have to consider stronger measures if that no longer happens and growth is out of control.
Shahab said a major broadcast event could lead to hundreds of cases and within a week thousands of cases as the doubling time is three to four days.
A single event, poorly planned and not recommended can result in thousands of cases, which once affected by people who are unvaccinated or older, weaker and immunocompromised, will lead to an increase in hospitalizations in hospital, Shahab added.
COVID-19: Rising Sasuke numbers bother parent, doctor
