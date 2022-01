UK facilitates COVID testing rules for international visitors – Consumer health news

Thursday, 6 January 2022 (HealthDay News) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that pre-departure tests for people traveling to the UK will no longer be required because the restrictions are intended to contain the international spread of highly contagious disease. Omicron variants are now meaningless. The change should come as welcome news for people who have refrained from traveling abroad for fear of getting stuck in a foreign country. Johnson too announced measures to facilitate testing rules for its citizens. Starting January 11, UK residents who are asymptomatic but test positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test will not need to confirm this with another PCR test, the UK Health and Safety Agency said. This is likely to reduce self-isolation time. As COVID cases continue to rise, this tried and tested approach means that LFDs [lateral flow devices, or rapid tests] can be used with confidence to indicate COVID-19 infection without the need for PCR confirmation, “said Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health and Safety Agency, in a declaration. “All of these measures are balanced and proportionate ways to make sure we can live with COVID without letting go of our vigilance,” Johnson told lawmakers Wednesday. The change in testing requirements will mean that authorities have less data on the spread of different variants because PCR buffers are used to identify variants through genotyping and sequencing. But John Edmunds, a professor at the School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine in London, told Associated Press that the move made sense, although daily updates may need more careful interpretation. “ “When the prevalence is high, and it’s too high at the moment, almost anyone who tests positive for a lateral flow test will be really positive,” Edmunds explained. “Not only is it a waste of time, but it costs a lot of money and uses laboratory resources that could be better used elsewhere.” Johnson has resisted calls from opposition politicians and some public health experts to tighten restrictions on businesses and personal interactions. AP reported. Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections have led to staff shortages across the UK, a ban on some emergency surgeries at some hospitals and cuts in training and waste services. More information Visit the World Health Organization for more COVID-19. SOURCE: news release, UK Health Authority; Associated Press From the articles on your site Related articles about the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumer.healthday.com/covid-test-for-travel-2656244023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos