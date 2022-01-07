International
Next year in aviation
(CNN) Almost every other year, a forward-looking look at what the future holds for aviation would almost certainly focus on exciting things like new airplanes, airlines, and airports.
But it would be impossible to discuss any industry development for 2022 without referring to the Covid-19 variants, limitations and challenges for airlines.
Here are some of the most obvious changes that will come to airlines, passengers, airports and the rest of aviation in the next 12 months, as well as the many problems that the ongoing global pandemic continues to bring …
More Covid Challenges
Passengers in line for Covid-19 tests at Los Angeles International Airport.
Jae C. Hong / AP
How Covid-19 progresses, especially any new variant of the virus, is the key question for aviation.
At the time of writing, the Omicron variant is still being examined to determine how it compares to previous variants like Delta and Alpha.
One of the major challenges that both airlines and passengers will face in 2022 is managing vaccination certification.
This is especially true when it comes to defining what “vaccinated” means, especially around booster or third doses.
For example, will travelers who have received a single dose vaccine continue to be counted as fully vaccinated in the coming months? And what about those who have had two of the two-dose vaccines but have not been administered a booster vaccine?
Will the rules change for tourists who have been cured of the coronavirus and have received a standard vaccination, as is customary in countries such as Germany, or children from countries where some young people are given only one dose of an mRNA vaccine? And how will Omicron affect vaccination statuses?
New airline launches
The ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo began operating outside of Hollywood Burbank Airport in April 2021.
Bing Guan / Bloomberg / Getty Images
Of course, its founders would probably prefer not to say “oh, as the Norwegian did?”
But since they are the same team that led Norwegian and are planning to use the same Boeing 787 Dreamliners that used the airline, it is not far off.
And the new airlines launched in 2021 will be in expansion mode over the coming months.
Breeze will put into service its brand new Airbus A220 aircraft, which are some of the most comfortable, quiet and spacious aircraft in the sky, during the second quarter of 2022.
Keep an eye out for new services from popular airlines.
United Airlines, for example, is expanding its transatlantic network in the summer of 2022, adding new flights to Bergen in Norway, the Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca and the Canary Islands of Tenerife, Ponta Delgada in the Azores and Amman in Jordan.
The airline is also increasing its services to London – with additional flights from Boston, Newark, Denver and San Francisco – as well as adding additional services to Munich, Milan, Berlin, Dublin and Rome from its hubs.
If international travel remains complicated this year, airlines will want to keep their planes flying.
This means that they are likely to put them on the roads they think will make the most money in this case, the domestic routes (either within the US, India or China, or within the Schengen area of Europe).
It is worth looking for tariff offers, but make sure they are reimbursable.
Renovated airports
A brand new terminal will debut at New York LaGuardia Airport in 2022.
Samuel Rigelhaupt / Sipa USA / AP
Following a storm of international airport openings in recent years, 2022 is expected to be relatively calm on this front.
However, some very welcome new terminals will be launched in New York.
First: Terminal C of LaGuardia Airport, home to Delta Air Lines, which will open in the spring. This new terminal will definitely be a huge improvement for the passenger experience.
The new Terminal A (formerly Terminal One, a bit confusing) will launch in Newark, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, later in the year.
On the other side of the Pacific, Bangkok’s main Suvarnabhumi airport is set to open the new Satellite Terminal 1 in October, following numerous planning delays related to the slowdown in tourism during the pandemic.
Furthermore, Chennai International Airport will open its new terminal, which will replace terminals 2 and 3 already destroyed this year, while the three-tier terminal expansion of Australia’s Gold Coast Airport is also expected to be completed.
South in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives Velana International Airport is adding a new seaplane terminal and a new runway to accommodate larger aircraft.
And it is not just the major airports that are opening new terminals.
The new facilities will open in Pune, Andaman / Port Blair and Leh in India, Provo in Utah, Colombia in Missouri and Tacloban in the Philippines.
Aircraft deliveries
An Airbus A220 aircraft at the assembly and completion site of the Airbus Canada LP in Quebec, Canada.
Graham Hughes / Bloomberg / Getty Images
The aviation industry tends to fluctuate between two modes: “selling new aircraft” and “building those aircraft”. Right now we are in the latter, with more recent aircraft coming from factories.
Boeing, of course, has had a huge Max load after the safety grounding, while Dreamliner deliveries have been halted for more than a year due to production quality problems.
But they will eventually resume and airlines are likely to put the aircraft directly into service.
This has been the case with Singapore Airlines, which is putting its preserved and newly built 737 Max 8 aircraft straight into the sky with a brand new cockpit.
The same thing is happening at flydubai, the all-737 airline which is an Emirates partner airline.
However, do not expect to see Boeing 777X massive in 2022. While it was planned for next year at some point, the first deliveries are not expected until 2023 or 2024 now.
But passengers are likely to see more aircraft like the Airbus A321LR (long-range) in 2022. An increasing amount of these aircraft are being produced, meaning more flights straight to a central destination rather than connecting through a center.
In 2023, take a look at the A321XLR – you guessed it, this is a very long beam.
Updated seats and cabins
Singapore Airlines unveiled its new cockpit offering for the 737 Max 8 aircraft in November 2021.
Ore Huiying / Bloomberg / Getty Images
While this particular way of “building” is less fun for airplane fans at air shows, it is great news for passengers.
Newer aircraft with updated seats, newer entertainment systems, seat power and faster Wi-Fi are currently in full “build” mode and arrive quickly on airlines.
For those flying in business class in particular, this means more mini suites with privacy doors and all the bells and whistles they could wish for.
Economy cabs will also receive some technological improvements in the form of fast-charging USB-C sockets, in-flight entertainment systems that integrate with phone applications, allowing passengers to use Bluetooth headsets.
Other notable updates include space-saving seats that move those support structures that crack the knees from the feet, so that passengers feel like they have a little more space on board, even if the seats are at the same distance.
Oddly enough, with plenty of old planes being towed during the pandemic, passengers are actually more likely than ever to fly to a newer plane with better entertainment and more of the fashion disadvantages of 2022.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/how-flying-will-change-2022/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]