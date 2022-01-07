Next year in aviation

(CNN) Almost every other year, a forward-looking look at what the future holds for aviation would almost certainly focus on exciting things like new airplanes, airlines, and airports.

But it would be impossible to discuss any industry development for 2022 without referring to the Covid-19 variants, limitations and challenges for airlines.

Here are some of the most obvious changes that will come to airlines, passengers, airports and the rest of aviation in the next 12 months, as well as the many problems that the ongoing global pandemic continues to bring …

More Covid Challenges

How Covid-19 progresses, especially any new variant of the virus, is the key question for aviation.

At the time of writing, the Omicron variant is still being examined to determine how it compares to previous variants like Delta and Alpha.

One of the major challenges that both airlines and passengers will face in 2022 is managing vaccination certification.

This is especially true when it comes to defining what “vaccinated” means, especially around booster or third doses.

For example, will travelers who have received a single dose vaccine continue to be counted as fully vaccinated in the coming months? And what about those who have had two of the two-dose vaccines but have not been administered a booster vaccine?

Will the rules change for tourists who have been cured of the coronavirus and have received a standard vaccination, as is customary in countries such as Germany, or children from countries where some young people are given only one dose of an mRNA vaccine? And how will Omicron affect vaccination statuses?

There is some push for a QR-based digital standard (perhaps EU Covid Digital Certificate ), but this will require a lot of work and negotiation.

New airline launches

Starting a new airline during a pandemic is a bit wild to say the least, but Norse Atlantic Airways is facing the challenge by launching low-cost long-haul flights between Europe and North America.

Of course, its founders would probably prefer not to say “oh, as the Norwegian did?”

But since they are the same team that led Norwegian and are planning to use the same Boeing 787 Dreamliners that used the airline, it is not far off.

In the US, another low-cost venture, Northern Pacific Airways is aiming to launch in 2022 with the ambition to make Anchorage Ted Stevens Airport a hub connecting the United States and Asia through its narrow-body Boeing 757-200 fleet of passenger aircraft.

In India, low cost startup Akasa Air is looking to join the scramble by summer as the crushed Jet Airways is set for a new life in early 2022.

And the new airlines launched in 2021 will be in expansion mode over the coming months.

After launching flights from its base in Burbank, California in April 2021 to destinations in the western and northwestern United States, Avelo Airlines has expanded, most recently to New Haven, Connecticut, with winter flights to six destinations in Florida.

Breeze Airways , meanwhile, continues to grow its network across the east, midwest and south of the United States, with an extensive point-to-point network that includes San Antonio and Oklahoma City in Providence and a country-wide area from Tampa to Akron / Canton and Tulsa.

Breeze will put into service its brand new Airbus A220 aircraft, which are some of the most comfortable, quiet and spacious aircraft in the sky, during the second quarter of 2022.

Keep an eye out for new services from popular airlines.

United Airlines, for example, is expanding its transatlantic network in the summer of 2022, adding new flights to Bergen in Norway, the Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca and the Canary Islands of Tenerife, Ponta Delgada in the Azores and Amman in Jordan.

The airline is also increasing its services to London – with additional flights from Boston, Newark, Denver and San Francisco – as well as adding additional services to Munich, Milan, Berlin, Dublin and Rome from its hubs.

If international travel remains complicated this year, airlines will want to keep their planes flying.

This means that they are likely to put them on the roads they think will make the most money in this case, the domestic routes (either within the US, India or China, or within the Schengen area of ​​Europe).

It is worth looking for tariff offers, but make sure they are reimbursable.

Renovated airports

Following a storm of international airport openings in recent years, 2022 is expected to be relatively calm on this front.

However, some very welcome new terminals will be launched in New York.

First: Terminal C of LaGuardia Airport, home to Delta Air Lines, which will open in the spring. This new terminal will definitely be a huge improvement for the passenger experience.

The new Terminal A (formerly Terminal One, a bit confusing) will launch in Newark, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, later in the year.

On the other side of the Pacific, Bangkok’s main Suvarnabhumi airport is set to open the new Satellite Terminal 1 in October, following numerous planning delays related to the slowdown in tourism during the pandemic.

Furthermore, Chennai International Airport will open its new terminal, which will replace terminals 2 and 3 already destroyed this year, while the three-tier terminal expansion of Australia’s Gold Coast Airport is also expected to be completed.

South in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives Velana International Airport is adding a new seaplane terminal and a new runway to accommodate larger aircraft.

And it is not just the major airports that are opening new terminals.

The new facilities will open in Pune, Andaman / Port Blair and Leh in India, Provo in Utah, Colombia in Missouri and Tacloban in the Philippines.

Aircraft deliveries

The aviation industry tends to fluctuate between two modes: “selling new aircraft” and “building those aircraft”. Right now we are in the latter, with more recent aircraft coming from factories.

These include the Airbus A320neo, A350 and A330neo family and Boeing 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner.

Airbus has been moving forward with deliveries ( 460 in late October , the latest data set the company has released) despite the pandemic, and the aircraft maker aims to build even more of its well-known A320neo family – especially the longer A321neos that can carry up to 244 passengers in one economic plan of the economy.

Boeing, of course, has had a huge Max load after the safety grounding, while Dreamliner deliveries have been halted for more than a year due to production quality problems.

But they will eventually resume and airlines are likely to put the aircraft directly into service.

This has been the case with Singapore Airlines, which is putting its preserved and newly built 737 Max 8 aircraft straight into the sky with a brand new cockpit.

The same thing is happening at flydubai, the all-737 airline which is an Emirates partner airline.

However, do not expect to see Boeing 777X massive in 2022. While it was planned for next year at some point, the first deliveries are not expected until 2023 or 2024 now.

But passengers are likely to see more aircraft like the Airbus A321LR (long-range) in 2022. An increasing amount of these aircraft are being produced, meaning more flights straight to a central destination rather than connecting through a center.

In 2023, take a look at the A321XLR – you guessed it, this is a very long beam.

Updated seats and cabins

While this particular way of “building” is less fun for airplane fans at air shows, it is great news for passengers.

Newer aircraft with updated seats, newer entertainment systems, seat power and faster Wi-Fi are currently in full “build” mode and arrive quickly on airlines.

For those flying in business class in particular, this means more mini suites with privacy doors and all the bells and whistles they could wish for.

Meanwhile, a growing number of aircraft are being equipped with premium economic sections. Emirates is the latest airline to add a mid-cabin, announcing one next 18-month program to install premium economy seats on 105 large Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Economy cabs will also receive some technological improvements in the form of fast-charging USB-C sockets, in-flight entertainment systems that integrate with phone applications, allowing passengers to use Bluetooth headsets.

Other notable updates include space-saving seats that move those support structures that crack the knees from the feet, so that passengers feel like they have a little more space on board, even if the seats are at the same distance.

Oddly enough, with plenty of old planes being towed during the pandemic, passengers are actually more likely than ever to fly to a newer plane with better entertainment and more of the fashion disadvantages of 2022.