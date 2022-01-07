Quebec expands vaccine passports at liquor stores, cannabis, with third-dose demand on the street

Quebec will expand its vaccination passport system so that users are eventually required to have three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to use it, Health Minister Christian Duban announced at a news conference Thursday. .

Dub did not give an exact date for the change, only saying it would be done after all Quebecers were given the opportunity to take a third dose.

Currently, the general population has access to a third dose if they are 50 years of age or older. All adults will have access from January 17th.

Dub also announced that Quebecers will need to show evidence that they are adequately vaccinated to enter Quebec Liquor Corp. (SAQ) and government-run stores selling recreational cannabis (SQDC) since Jan. 18.

Dub said the move comes as the province step up its efforts to slow the rapid rise in hospital admissions for COVID-19.

Dub said measures were needed to protect unvaccinated people, who represent at least half of those hospitalized with the virus.

Any adult in Quebec will be able to register for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting January 17th. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

“If the unvaccinated are not satisfied with this situation, there is a very simple solution at your disposal,” said the minister. “It’s to be vaccinated. It’s free.”

The minister also said that the government will expand the use of the vaccination passport for other non-essential businesses, such as personal care services, with this announcement expected in the coming days.

“By limiting the places they can go, we are limiting their contacts,” Dub said, referring to people who are not vaccinated.

“If you do not want to be vaccinated, stay home.”

The Minister of Health also stressed the fact that about half of the people with COVID-19 admitted to the ICU are unvaccinated.

Nearly 20,000 healthcare workers are missing, the minister says

On Thursday, the province reported that 1,953 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, but that number could continue to grow rapidly, according to the province’s healthcare research institute.

Recent forecasts from the institute, known by its French acronym, INESSS, show that more than 3,400 Quebecers could be in hospital with COVID-19 within two weeks.

At least 3,000 of those patients will be in regular beds, with a minimum of 400 being admitted to intensive care.

The institute specified, however, that its forecasts did not take into account the latest public health measures in the province, including overnight curfews, closure of restaurant dining rooms and delayed return to school for primary and secondary school students.

As hospitalizations continue to rise, so does the number of health care workers missing as a result of contracting the virus.

The minister said the total has recently risen to almost 20,000.

The government has ‘lost control’, says the opposition leader

According to the leader of the provincial Liberal Party, Dominique Anglade, the Avenir Qubecis Coalition makes decisions about the pandemic based on political considerations instead of science.

“They have lost control,” Anglade said.

The government did not do enough to predict and slow down the fifth wave of the virus, she said.

She stressed that Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault was not present during Thursday’s press conference and did not make a public appearance this week. She called his absence “unacceptable.”

She highlighted the fact that this week alone, the province has modified vaccination requirements, reduced the availability of PCR tests, changed isolation rules for the general population, as well as staff and children in daycare.

“All of this is creating a lot of anxiety in the population and Franois Legault is not seen anywhere this week,” Angladesaid said.

Internet access to test positive for COVID

With the use of PCR tests now limited to more high-risk populations, and with more people using home testing kits, the daily count of provincial cases is an underrepresentation of the spread of the virus, the minister said.

The province is planning, however, to allow Quebecers using quick home testing kits to go online and declare their tests positive to help create a more accurate portrait of the epidemiological situation.

The online system should be operational next week, the minister said.