Sask. health care providers sound the alarm as hospitals face overcrowding, shortages

The fifth wave of the Omicron-induced pandemic has just begun in Saskatchewan, but already the province’s emergency departments are feeling the impact.

Dr. Brian Geller, an emergency physician in Regina, said he saw more people than ever seeking care because of COVID-19 during the holidays.

Geller said fewer healthcare workers and more patients have meant longer waiting times and strains for those who manage to work.

“There have been many cases when additional doctors are required [in the emergency room] and we are not able to find them, and nursing complement is less than optimal, “he said.

“When you put it all together, it’s the perfect storm for people to expect, but also for bad results for families.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it was seeing a “slight increase” in COVID-19 hospital admissions in urban and regional emergency departments.

“We are updating emergency plans for all areas, including [emergency departments], acute care and ICUs taking into account the increased volume along with staff shortages, “the health authority said in an email statement late Thursday afternoon.

To ease the burden on emergency departments, the JSC said it is working to upgrade the COVID-19 community assessment centers to accommodate virus patients with lower needs.

As of Thursday, “a limited number” of growth beds were being used to support COVID-19 patients in Regina and Saskatoon, with more available if needed to support them in intensive care and acute care units, the health authority said. .

In rural and northern regions, overvoltage beds are not currently used.

“The triggers are in place to activate the growth beds as needed and the JSC continues to monitor capacity on a daily basis,” the statement added.

Hospitalization can be worse than the Delta wave: doctor

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan government reported 913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, but that number does not include anyone who tested positive and did not confirm with a PCR test, or is carrying the virus unknowingly.

Given that hospitalizations are a belated indicator, Geller said he would be interested to see how many of those cases turn into hospital stays.

He said Saskatchewan is likely to start seeing the hospital bed crisis and intensive care unit numbers experienced in the fourth wave of the pandemic by the end of this month or early next month.

“If things go as they seem, my assessment is that we will be in a worse situation than we were. [the] Delta [coronavirus variant]said Geller, noting that hospitals outside the province may not have the capacity to treat Saskatchewan patients.

In Saskatoon, intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri is also observing staff shortages as the COVID-19 test positivity rates increase.

“You can not produce staff overnight,” he said. “I am very concerned about this broadcast we are watching and I am worried that we will not have enough staff to care for those patients who are being hospitalized.”

Illness, burning guilty of absences

Dr. Alex Wong, an infectious disease doctor in Regina, said he also predicts that current absences of healthcare workers will worsen in the coming weeks.

He said there are several reasons, but illness (from Omicron’s community broadcast) and mental illness top the list.

“There will be capacity gaps and if we do not address these things proactively and quickly, we will be hit hard,” Wong predicted.

In recent days, the Saskatchewan Nurses Union has begun receiving complaints about the impact of the lack of nurses in hospitals.

Tracy Zambory, the union president, said some rural emergency departments had to temporarily evacuate patients, putting further pressure on larger centers such as Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, more than 1,300 registered nurses and registered nurses were hired between March 2020 and December 2021, while approximately 990 left the workforce. The health authority listed retirements and terminations as two reasons for those departures.

In terms of job vacancies, the latest Statistics Canada data show that there were 330 nursing jobs open in Saskatchewan in the third quarter of 2021 from 220 vacancies in the first quarter.

Zambory said burning remains the main factor in those vacancies, which are mainly in emergency units and operating rooms that require specialized training.

“This kind of stress and pressure is not something that is sustainable as long as they have had to cope with it, and they have continued to show up every day since March 2020,” she explained.

Zambory noted that the health authority has relied heavily on international recruitment to help the situation, but said its union is seeking more public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“This formula of personal responsibility is not working. If it worked, we would not be in this kind of disaster,” she said.

Doctors advise preventive measures

On top of public health constraints, Geller and Masrisaid need to focus more on trying not to contract COVID-19.

Geller advised people to get back to what most did at the start of the pandemic: frequent hand washing, smaller social bubbles, and less public outings.

“We need to improve our defenses in order to prevent people from getting infected in the first place,” he said. “It will be very helpful for everyone around you all your loved ones and the healthcare system.”