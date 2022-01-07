As Omicron grows, O’Toole calls for ‘accommodating’ vaccine stocks – National

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on Thursday defended his latest calls for the government to “shelter” people who will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant are spreading rapidly around the world, destroying the number of cases in Canada and straining the healthcare systems that are already struggling two years after the pandemic.

O’Toole was asked by reporters at a news conference why he believes those who choose not to be vaccinated – and who are disproportionately ending up in intensive care units – deserve housing.

He did not specifically answer the question, but said hot language about measures such as vaccine mandates is not effective in encouraging people to get the vaccine.

“As much as we can give all Canadians the means to slow down the spread and maintain normalcy in life is what we need to do,” he said, calling it “irrational” that someone might lose their job. for rejection.

The story goes down the ad

I would rather see that clever approach than splitting and pink sliding. ”

Read more: Ontarians face unnecessary suffering and death without rising health staff salaries, unions say

It is not the first time O’Toole has faced questions about his calls to accommodate people who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The issue of vaccine mandates became a hot topic during the fall federal election after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned with a key promise to demand them.

While polls have suggested that such measures have widespread general support, they also have vocal opponents, and at several points during the campaign, anti-vaccines attacked Trudeau’s appearances, including one where a protester threw stones at his.

Two years after the pandemic, however, exhaustion and burnout have become the prevailing sentiment for many people now facing the explosive charges of Omicron-caused cases.

Quebec now has a record number of people in hospital for COVID-19: 1,953 people, with 207 in intensive care.

In Ontario, there are now 2,279 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 198 as of Wednesday.

Of these, 1156 are fully vaccinated and 436 are unvaccinated. However, when it comes to Ontarians in the ICU, unvaccinated people make up the majority of cases with 123 compared to 87 people who have been fully vaccinated since 6 January.

Trends The IHU COVID-19 variant is not widely circulated at the moment, says the WHO

Ontario reports 2,279 people with COVID in hospital, 13,339 new cases

The story goes down the ad

There are 1,588 cases per million among the unvaccinated people now in the province, compared to a rate of 1,252 per million for fully vaccinated people – which is 21 percent less.

















4:51

Politics after the recent pandemic measures of Ontario





Politics after the recent pandemic measures of Ontario



Some provinces have implemented varying degrees of blockages with some like Ontario reducing access to PCR tests as cases increase. At the same time, the province has faced harsh criticism for the proliferation of rapid tests, which some provinces have provided free of charge.

Ontarians seeking tests have had to either wait in long queues at a handful of locations or hand over hundreds of dollars to buy test boxes from private suppliers.

Read more: Quebec says 20,000 healthcare workers do not work from COVID-19 as hospital admissions reach record levels

So far, Ottawa has provided 120 million rapid tests in total for the provinces.

The story goes down the ad

This will increase by an additional 140 million in January, amid a significant increase announced this week.

















1:22

COVID-19: Canada sends 140 million rapid tests to provinces, territories





COVID-19: Canada sends 140 million rapid tests to provinces, territories



O’Toole said his party plans to postpone an urgent meeting of the House of Commons health committee “to examine critical gaps in our country’s ability to effectively manage COVID variants despite high levels of vaccination.” that we have now. “

The rules for convening an urgent committee meeting were changed in December 2021 through a motion in the House of Commons and it is not yet clear whether the push has the support it will need.

In the previous session of Parliament, requests for urgent committee meetings needed the support of at least four members of that committee, which conservatives could often do on their own. Now, however, that rule has changed so the four members must be from at least two different political parties.

The story goes down the ad

Neither the NDP nor the Qubcois Bloc committed to supporting the call for an urgent motion, but said they would consider formulating any request when one comes.

“We intend to evaluate such a request when we receive it and according to the wording presented, which is not the case yet,” Bloc Qubcois spokeswoman Julien Coulombe-Bonnafous said in French.

A PPD spokesman offered a similar response.

“We were open to the proposal; we’ll absolutely have to look at how all this was handled, “the spokesman said.” Right now, we need the government to focus on getting the people and businesses the help they need. “