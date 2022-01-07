The anatomy of the TV hit “You”: the right book, the creators, the global reach

LOS ANGELES – When veteran television producer Greg Berlanti was invited to adapt the novel “You” for a seductive charmer with a killer belt, he immediately fixed former Supernatural producer Sera Gamble as his collaborator.

It may sound terrible, but it was the opposite, Berlanti explains.

Caroline Kepnes’s book had “all the great things I like about Sera’s writing. It is blurry and addictive, but also very intelligent and smart, and it has something to say about our culture, our society.” he said.

You, playing Penn Badgley as the violent and restless Joe, became a worldwide hit for Netflix after a low US start at Lifetime. The drama, drawn from what became a series of bestselling novels, is in preparation for its fourth season. The release date has not yet been announced.

It is always so difficult to predict how the TV will work while you are doing it. You feel very much like you are in a small production bubble, said Gamble, co-creator and executive producer of the show with Berlant. It’s the game to unravel the success she calls exciting.

“I think part of the reason it appeals to people all over the world is that what we’re exploring about love and obsession is completely universal and translates into every possible human language,” she said.

Everyone knows that sense of desire of someone that is probably bad for them, and the desire to know things that are not technically supposed to know, said Gamble, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Poland. I do not understand why it would be different in the United States than in India or Japan or anywhere.

The way Joe pursues his unfortunate objects of desire is through a mix of old-school pursuits, personally combined with espionage and social media manipulation. This allows you to satirize people’s online positioning and willingness to accept each other in Facebook value, among other modern habits.

Bela Bajaria, head of global TV for Netflix, said the broadcasting service trusted Berlanti producers, whose broad credits include Riverdale, The Flash and The Flight Attendant, and Gamble (“Physical”, “The Magicians”). along with serials. leads Badgley (“Gossip Girl”).

The scripts had a really strong voice and (the story) had a really great thriller engine, Bajaria said. With Penns voice, it felt very distinctive and a lot of fun, and we felt it would work globally.

Last fall, You’s third season release was no. 1 for four weeks on Netflix’s list of the 10 best shows, spending a total of eight weeks on the list which in some cases even included seasons one and two. The show was in the company of Maid and Tiger King 2.

For Berlant, who was sent a copy of Kepna’s 2014 novel by producer Warner Bros., the book sold as a television project.

I ate it on a weekend, and it was exactly at that time when people had started doing excessive shows, or at least talking about excessive shows, he said. He concluded that viewers would jump so eagerly into a show that took the concept to another level. But he needed to join what he called the right person.

Hyn Gamble, who recalls Berlant introducing him to the book with the promise that he would understand within the first two pages why it was so intense.

You are placed directly in this guy’s head and treated with all his most private thoughts, “Gamble said.” There is something so wonderful about listening to completely sincere and uncensored thoughts. Most of us who try to be polite and accepting and just make our way around the world were thinking all sorts of things.

Then came the critical task of finding an actor whose portrayal of killer Joe could hold audience sympathy against all odds.

We had auditioned a lot of really fantastic actors for this role and had a short list of candidates for screen testing, said Gamble, the series’ lead producer. Then came the word that Badgli might be interested.

He came to the table already a TV star, so the process is different for someone like him. It’s less about entering a room full of people to audition, and more about sitting down with the creators and just having a conversation, she said.

Badgley had doubts about portraying a character he considered disgusting, Gamble said. But after a series of discussions, we all realized that we were very much on the same page as to why we wanted to explore Joe and why we wanted to do the show. “

You, with the comic relief offered by satire, are not the dystopian nightmare of the Netflix Squid Game hit. But with his twisted protagonist and unsatisfactory endings, does he reflect the gloomiest attitudes of the younger generations?

It’s a question that Gamble, a millennial himself, tackles from a creative perspective.

“I have these two impulses as artists and they are in direct conflict with each other,” she said. “One is that I want to roll into romantic stories because I love them,” she said. “The other is that I have a really strong impulse to look carefully … at all the ways our culture creates the conditions in which so much violence against women is done.”

“Doing it, Gamble said, has been a process of constantly proving to oneself that they are impossible to intertwine.”