COVID-19: Winnipeg Transit, WFPS faces personnel challenges due to cases

Hundreds of COVID-19 cases within Winnipeg City’s workforce are causing staffing problems, leading to some transit cancellations and redistribution of some Winnipeg Paramedic Fire Service (WFPS) units.

Jason Shaw, manager of the Winnipeg Emergency Operations Center, said that as of Thursday there are 351 active cases of COVID-19 within the city workforce. He said this includes 76 cases within Winnipeg Transit and 85 cases within WFPS.

“The city of Winnipeg is facing growing staff challenges due to COVID-19,” Shaw said.

“It’s tense, I’ll not lie.”

Shaw said that now, the city has not had any critical service failures in any department and said the emergency operations center’s continuity plans are working. He said the city is working with the Province of Manitoba to provide rapid COVID-19 tests for critical staff.

He said Winnipeg Transit is using backup and overtime operators to cover staff who are out due to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to cover all shifts,” he said, adding that some Transit trips have been canceled. He said transit riders should check their schedules every time before boarding.

Shaw said as of Thursday morning three buses were out of order, meaning a potentially longer wait between buses on the affected roads, but added that it changes every day.

Romeo Ignacio, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said he was concerned this could make physical distancing more difficult on board.

If we have one less bus, especially for one of the busiest, then we will go to the snowball, Ignacio said.

The city said there should be enough space as it operates at 94 percent capacity with travel levels between 50 and 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

WFPS told CTV News as of Wednesday that five percent of its workforce has confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“The Winnipeg Paramedic Fire Service is tense now, but it is stable,” Shaw said.

“The Winnipeg Paramedic Fire Service has been able to make the most of shifts using overtime hours and units with lower utilization rates are being redistributed to ensure the least possible impact on our emergency response time.”

He said the WFPS is also diverting non-urgent calls to community paramedics.

“We will continue to be there for any resident in need,” he said, adding that anyone in an emergency should call 911.

United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg (UFFW) President Alex Forrest said some of its members are taking three extra tournaments on holidays.

“We are going through the most challenging times, at a time when we are fighting record fires in extreme cold,” he said.

Kyle Ross, president of the Manitoba Government and the General Employees Union, which represents paramedics, said paramedics were already running off their feet before the pandemic.

Our paramedical resources are extremely limited, Ross said. Call volumes continue to rise, with paramedics on fire.

The press conference comes a day after Winnipeg Police declared a state of emergency due to multiple COVID-19 cases among employees. The service said Wednesday that there were 90 active cases of COVID-19 and 170 employees had reserved sick leave time for COVID-19.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he supports police chief Danny Smyth’s decision to declare a state of emergency within the police service. Bowman said he has declared a state of emergency within the city of Winnipeg before, and if requested, he will do so again, but he said public service is not at that point right now.

“Our public service has the tools available to manage staffing levels in other city services, including the Winnipeg Paramedic Fire Service, but we will continue to look at and make decisions going forward as needed,” Bowman said.

“Certainly, the critical services provided by a municipal government are especially important when it comes to emergency services and so far we have been able to manage as best we can in the current circumstances.

Bowman said Winnipeggers can help by limiting their contacts and getting vaccinated against COVID-19, including getting a booster vaccine when they qualify.

“This is one way Winnipeggers can ensure they are helping mitigate the impact on critical services,” Bowman said. “You may not need those services directly yourself, but others in our community will need you.”

Shaw said at this point, there is no change to the Leisure Guide and there are no cancellations or other reductions for other city services, but he said that could change.

“I’m going to knock on wood now and hope it does not get worse,” he said.