Child sex trafficking continues in Bali despite declining tourism

The 16-year-old girl met the man in a messaging app. He offered her a visit to a lake with his car. For the poor girl of a garbage collector, it was a luxury she could not refuse.

They spent the day seeing centuries-old temples with another teenage girl, but in the evening the mood was tense. The man, a 20-year-old named Aldi with messy hair and tattoos under his arms, told the girls it was too dark to drive home and pressured them to stay in a motel.

When they arrived, Aldi discovered that the car was rented and that he could not pay for food or room. He suggested the girls set up an online account to make money by having sex with strangers. They resisted. He seized the phones and threatened to beat them. Over the next two months, Aldi held the girls captive, displacing them to various motels and forcing them to have sex with up to eight men a day, sometimes without condoms.

A 16-year-old girl was trafficked in late 2020 for two months before escaping. She aspires to become a teacher. (Adi Renaldi / For The Times)

He beat me and threw things at me, said the girl, whose name is being deleted to protect her from further stigmatization. He once hit me with a broom until it snapped. He threw a beer bottle and hit my head and made me bleed everywhere. It was a nightmare.

Just one day Aldi forgot to close the door on a motel, the girls were able to escape and reunite with their families. He was arrested last May and sentenced to six years in prison.

The violent ordeal, which unfolded as COVID-19 blockades had emptied the island of foreign tourists, highlights the changing nature of sex trafficking in Indonesia’s most famous international destination. For decades, the trade had been fueled by foreign rings of pedophiles and lone predators, no more infamous than Robert Fiddel Ellis, a 72-year-old Australian who was convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing 30 girls, one up to 10 years old.

Hope Cafe, run by the nonprofit organization Gerasa, teaches the work skills of trafficking survivors. (Adi Renaldi / For The Times)

The loss of foreign visitors, who helped empower a tourism sector responsible for half of Balis’s economy and employ nearly a third of its workforce, has refocused the industry to rely on local tourists and locals. . The coronavirus has also created new traffickers like Aldi, a migrant worker left unemployed by the pandemic, who cut vulnerable girls from desperate families into a sex trade that has often gone beyond the reach of the police.

People only think about tourism when it comes to Bali. They do not realize how much poverty there is, said Yohana Agustina Pandhi, a lawyer who once headed the Bali police unit for the protection of women and children. As the economy deteriorates, more people, including many minors, will be lured into prostitution and trapped in human trafficking.

It is a trend that is affecting countries around the world, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. which reported the number of victims of child trafficking had tripled in the last 15 years and that the recessions caused by COVID-19 have significantly worsened the situation.

Authorities in Bali, an island of 4.3 million, about the size of Delaware, look unprepared. Aldi’s arrest and conviction was one of only five cases of human trafficking successfully prosecuted by Bali authorities since 2019. The current number is believed to be much higher; 2018 Global Slavery Index an estimated 1.2 million Indonesians lived in modern-day slavery, whether as laborers, fishermen, or sex workers.

The low number of cases in Bali reflects the continued weak implementation of the illegal sex trade and its migration to encrypted applications, which has accelerated with the closure of red-light districts amid months of blockages.

Police say technology involving apps like WeChat, Telegram and MiChat has left them powerless to monitor abuse. Actions can usually only be taken if a victim appears or someone alleges a crime.

A teen prostitution ring involving girls under the age of 15 disbanded in October after residents of a neighborhood in West Bali reported that suspicious men regularly visited a rented room. Police arrested a 28-year-old woman named Khomsatun Hasanah who is suspected of seducing girls from her East Java home with promises of work in a cafe in Bali. The girls were held captive for three months and forced to have sex with strangers. Hasanah attracted clients using MiChat, a dating app in Singapore that government officials considered banning in 2019 because of its links to online prostitution. Hasanah told police she turned to human trafficking because the pandemic had left her jobless.

It is a war that proves trafficking in human beings online, said Kompiang Srinadi, the current head of the Bali Police unit for the protection of women and children. We need the support of the cyber unit [in the capital Jakarta] if we want to investigate. We just do not have enough staff.

Activists say police can do even more.

Luh Putu Anggreni, a legal adviser at Bali Womens Legal Aid, said authorities do not take trafficking as seriously as other crimes due to internal sexism against women and girls. This can result in a lack of empathy when dealing with female victims.

It is not uncommon for law enforcement to make sexist comments like Are you really a victim? Why are you dressed like this? said Anggreni. Victims are being stigmatized.

Once rescued, there is little government support for rehabilitating sex trafficking survivors. Most have to seek refuge with non-profit organizations due to lack of state funding. The Agency for the Protection of Witnesses and Victims and the Ministry of Social Affairs, two state actors responsible for helping victims of violence and trafficking in a country of 270 million, saw their budgets cut to $ 3.7 million in 2020 from $ 10.3 million one year ago.

At the same time, Balis’s tourism economy is struggling to recover from a devastating 2020 in which it shrank at a rate four and a half times faster than the national economy.

Next year was not much better. Bali RECITED received only 45 international visitors in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions compared to over six million in 2019. The abolition of domestic travel last year brought in thousands of Indonesian tourists every weekend, helping to revive the modest economy. It has also been enough to help keep prostitution alive, though sex prices are said to have dropped by half, between $ 10 and $ 30.

The white sandy beaches of the islands remain mostly desert, except for herds of stray dogs. Despite the lifting of border restrictions in October, foreign tourists are reluctant to undergo a 10-day quarantine to visit their holiday destination. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant worldwide has only increased uncertainty.

Precisely in the western district of Balis Tabanan, better known for its stunning rice terraces than for its holiday resorts, the now 17-year-old victim Aldis got the help he needed in a safe house run by a nonprofit organization for victims of sexual abuse called Gerasa.

The trafficking survivor found help in a safe home to deal with her trauma. I do not dwell on the past. (Adi Renaldi / For The Times)

Before that, she struggled to adjust to life after being released. She refused to go to school after her classmates harassed her by calling her sex worker online and by distributing the account on MiChat, Aldi forced her to create embarrassing photos.

Krisdiyanti Mayangsari, a counselor in Gerasa, said the girls’ experience is common to many victims who exhibit physical and psychological trauma. Most of them think they do not belong to this world after what happened to them, she said. We tell them that they are precious human beings.

In Gerasa, the girl received therapy and learned new skills such as eyebrow embroidery, nail art and makeup. The youngest of six children raised in a family where money and food were scarce, she has aspirations to one day become a schoolteacher. Though haunted forever by her abuse, she said she was trying to make peace with her past to strengthen her well-being.

I do not dwell on the past and I have forgiven him, she said. Now I only think about the future.

Special correspondent Renaldi reported from Bali and Times staff writer Pierson from Singapore.

Reporting for this article was supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting.