Changes in isolation rules for islanders as the number of COVID-19 cases increases
Head of Public Health of PEI Dr. Heather Morrison announced changes to the isolation rules for islanders on Thursday, as the current COVID-19 Omicron wave continues to spread rapidly and cases are rising.
She also announced that four people are in hospital due to COVID-19, out of three at the beginning of the week, with one in intensive care. Three other patients in the hospital have COVID-19, but that is not why they were admitted.
“It has been a difficult start to the new year,” Morrison told a second conference this week.
Morrison said that because Omicron has a shorter incubation period, insulation requirements will become shorter. Previously, anyone who came out positive had to be isolated for 10 days which has now been reduced to seven days. The new requirements take effect on Friday at 8 p.m.
Morrison announced 204 new cases Thursday in PEI There are now 1,491 active cases on the island, and a total of 2,288. There have been an average of 156 new cases per day over the last seven days.
PEI Prime Minister Dennis King joined Morrison at the conference and announced that 15 nurses from the Department of Veterans Affairs will help immunize islanders in mass clinics. The province has also recruited 14 other retired public health nurses to help track contacts and follow up patients.
New isolation rules
Fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should be isolated for seven days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test if they are not symptomatic. They can leave isolation after seven days if they have no symptoms or if symptoms are improving, including a lack of temperature for at least 24 hours. They should not visit high-risk facilities such as long-term care of child care centers for at least 10 days after a positive test.
Unvaccinated persons who test positive should be isolated for 10 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test, whichever is shorter.
Close contacts who are fully vaccinated should be isolated for at least 96 hours or four days after their last exposure to a positive person, and have a test on day 4. If they have no symptoms and have a negative test on day 4 from a Health PEI clinic they can leave the isolation and then monitor for symptoms for another six days.
Maintaining a suitable three-layer mask and holding it properly is essential. Dr. Heather Morrison
Close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated should be isolated for seven days after their last exposure to a positive case. They can leave the isolation on day 7 if they have no symptoms and have a negative test at a Health PEI clinic, then monitor for symptoms. Neither vaccinated nor unvaccinated close contacts should visit high-risk facilities for 10 days from the start of isolation, Morrison said.
This affects all current close contacts who are in isolation, Morrison noted, so anyone who has been in isolation for more than a 96-hour or seven-day period can leave the isolation as long as there is a negative test from a Health PEI clinic.
Morrison begged islanders in the situation not to “bombard” testing clinics on Thursday, but to wait until Friday or Saturday if possible.
She added that people without symptoms but who test positive can still spread COVID-19.
Which mask should I use?
Morrison said she has received many questions from islanders about the masks, which she called essential for protection.
Masks come in several types, she said: non-medical, which are three layers of tightly woven fabric, including a middle layer or filter; medical or surgical degree masks; and respirators or masks N95 “are best used by healthcare professionals who are properly equipped for this type of mask and trained in how to wear them. They are not the best alternative to use by everyone in the general public, “she said.
Consider wearing two medical grade masks “which offer very good protection” if you are worried about being around others who may not be masked.
“Wearing a suitable three-layer mask and holding it properly is essential,” she said, but will not protect you or others if they are under the nose or chin.
The testing strategy is being developed
Morrison said the PEI testing strategy has evolved since the early days of the pandemic, when tests were to be sent to alab outside the island. Now, the capacity of the provincial laboratory has been greatly expanded.
Rapid antigen screening tests have become more important to the provincial plan in recent months, she said, and the PEI has used a “targeted approach” to deliver these tests: priority was initially given to families with children in rural areas who may not have access to provincial testing clinics, then to support long-term care centers and first-line service providers, then to all children, including those in daycare, and back to school. This approach is aimed at those who would benefit most from rapid testing, she said.
Morrison said in January the PEI expects to receive 600,000 rapid tests, 300,000 each from the federal government and private sources. Shipping has been confirmed so far for 268,000 tests. Morrison expects the federal government to send even more.
PEI currently has 19,000 rapid tests available for home use.
Jobs with more than 200 employees could use a federal program that offers quick testing kits, Morrison said, and she is optimistic that a provincial program is on the way for businesses with less than 200 employees. Community organizations can apply to the Red Cross for rapid testing through a program supported by Health Canada.
Pregnant? Some tips
Anyone who is pregnant and contracting COVID-19 should contact the maternity ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital for advice on antenatal care during isolation.
People who are pregnant and in close contact of a positive case but who turn out to be negative should be isolated, Morrison said.
She said pregnant women who need care during isolation should call birth and delivery at (902) 894-2243.
