International
The Atlanta Braves are poised to sign international prospects
Finally. The long nightmare is over. The Atlanta Braves are free from all penalties and are free to participate fully in the prospect international market. So here’s what will happen.
The international signature handcuffs are outside the Atlanta Braves. The team can compete again – finally – on a playing field equal to the rest of their MLB brothers.
So now the hunt is on for the next one Ozzie Albies or Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Atlanta is free to spend up to $ 4.75 million to find baseball talent among children at least 16 years old residing outside the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.
All that was said, the hunt has actually continued even during the penalty period, as all the major league clubs have participated with players of interest since they were… 13, 14… maybe even at 12.
This practice is supposed to be against the rules of engagement… the same types of rules that the Braves broke in 2017 for their violation under the reign of John Coppolella as CEO.
Ben Badler of American Baseball wrote this for him (subscription required for the full part):
The reality, of course, is that many of these players had a signing commitment that goes two or three years ago. Once a player commits to a team, he is generally no longer observed in a competitive environment by the other 29 clubs, as the player already has a signing commitment.
If you’ve read BA for years, you know this is nothing new, even if Major League Baseball does not publicly acknowledge this reality.
So why were the Brave punished? This was basically because they took the practice to a whole other level and tried to enter the market with a whole class of players.
But let’s get back to 2022: now is a year where the Braves can start fresh and pursue some real talent again.
The fact is that they already have it: with dollars still limited available last year, they painted Ambioris Tavarez, a Dominican teenager, with almost every dollar they had available to spend.
But 2022 brings a chance to have their first “normal” period of international signings in years, which should at least help deepen the team into the lowest juveniles after a few more seasons.
The Atlanta Braves will make two important signings
Baseball America, for its part, now ranks these international teens according to the amount of the signing bonus they are expected to receive when the market bell rings on January 15th.
They ranked each player according to the scouting talent rankings, but these 16 to 17-year-olds are so far removed from the big ones that it is extremely difficult to do so.
After all, money speaks quite loudly: teams that are willing to spend effectively say the child is probably worth that level of commitment, so to some extent such a ranking system makes sense.
This brings us to the couple of kids from List of 50 BA balls expected to sign with Atlanta at the end of next week:
- SS Diego Benitez (Ranked 7th), Venezuela
- OF Douglas Glod (Ranked 31st), also from Venezuela
Do not hang on to the position listed for these guys. The best athletes at this age usually play with short counters or on the field.
In fact, in BA’s top 50 list, roughly half are short and most of the others are off the field, with the exception of a large number of catchers and a single – only one – pitcher.
DIEGO BENITEZ is a 6-foot player projecting (now) to be a potential third base in the future. He is said to look quite calm with his movement on the field and with the stick. He seems to have a good base with the power against the gaps now and the chance for more later with a kick tool above average.
DOUGLAS GLOD was the captain of the Venezuelan team in 2019 as a player under 15 years old. BA does not seem to believe that he will grow much beyond his current 5’10 ″ / 169 height, but can become an off-field player in time even though he is quite capable of defending from the center field position tani. An offensive striker, it seems, is the Scouts’ belief that he can be an average guy, who can nonetheless burn the ball well.
Expected sign-up bonus figures are apparently known, but have not yet been revealed.
Undoubtedly there will be many more signings to help complete the Dominican Summer League squad, but Benitez and Glod are two who should have more interest… although they are likely at least 5-8 years away from main team.
