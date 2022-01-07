Impact on low-income countries

Share on Pinterest McDonalds’s advertising on Instagram could harm the health of young people in low-income countries, a study suggests. Image Credit: NurPhoto / Getty Images. A new study finds that fast food companies, like McDonalds, are focusing their marketing on low-income countries.

They do this by using popular social media sites like Instagram (IG) and other digital media platforms.

This report suggests that McDonalds could use IG marketing ads aimed at new customers worldwide. McDonald’s media outlet is global and operates in 101 countries. According to a new report, the marketing advertising it uses to target new consumers may play a role in food consumption patterns that lead to health complications later in life. Studies lead the researcher, Dr. Omni Cassidy Assistant Professor of Population Health at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University and her collaborators reported the results in a paper that appears in BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health. The study randomly selected 15 countries to find out how McDonalds trades its products on different continents. The researchers wanted to see if company marketing practices differed from consumer environments in selected countries. They focused their study on IG because it is one of the most popular social media platforms among teens and young adults. This study followed the official McDonalds IG randomly selected accounts for 4 months, from September to December 2019. In April 2020, it determined the number of followers, likes, comments, and views of the videos associated with each account. The researchers published their results in December 2021. The researchers divided the sites into three groups according to 2019 World Bank Database criteria. These were high-income countries (HICs), high-middle-income countries (UMICs) and low-income countries (LMICs). Their purpose was to find out if McDonald’s advertising methods differed according to a country’s financial status.

The study showed that McDonalds posted more IG ads and used pricing promotions, gifts and targeted child marketing tactics at LMIC. These ads are effective when the price of food and beverages is essential in consumer purchasing decisions. Speaking of Medical News Today, Dr. Cassidy noted that: Marketing on these platforms gives McDonalds a way to create ads that are compelling, interesting, and easily adaptable to the target audience. This is problematic because the types of products they market are mainly those with a lot of fat, sugar and salt, which we know are associated with poor diet and poor health. Dr. Cassidy went on to explain the real-world implications of this, noting that [t]These types of advertisements contribute to an environment that makes it more difficult for adults and children to make healthy food choices. These tactics create new customers who will stay true to their brand throughout their lives, she added. For those living in developing countries, she continued, there is not only a risk of disease for adults and children, but also a risk for the health care systems in the country, who have to bear the heavy burden of treating infectious diseases and increasing number of noninfectious diseases (eg type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension). A diet rich in fat, sugar and salt also increases the chances of developing cardiovascular disease later in life. Researchers captured McDonalds screenshots on Instagram for 4 months ending in December 2019, then added various forms of viewer responses, including likes, comments or video views, in April 2020. The 15 IG accounts retained a total of 10 million followers and generated 3.9 million likes, 164,816 comments and 38.2 million video views. The study collected 849 IG marketing posts. These found that during the 4 months of the study, IG posts for UMIC and HIC were 227 and 298, respectively, while places in the LMIC group received 324 posts. Child targeting posts were also more numerous in the LMIC, which were approximately 1 in 5 posts, than in the HIC, which were approximately 1 in 8 posts. Moreover, advertisements describing more nutritious eating habits appeared in HIC (4.7%) more than in those of UMIC (2.6%) or LMIC (2.5%). Another notable difference in advertising between countries with different revenue statuses was price promotions and free gifts. McDonalds offered these incentives for 40% of LMICs and only 14% of HICs. Other research has also shown that companies often use price promotions [or] free gifts when shopping for lower income communities where price may be more important in their decision to buy food [or] drinks, said Dr. Cassidy.

said Dr. Kasidi MNT: This data supports two main ways we can intervene. One way is through health policies that reduce or eliminate the marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages, especially for children. The second is through the creation of prevention and intervention programs that will help adults and children recognize these ads and make food choices that are more in line with their hunger signals, personal values ​​and culture. Digital and social media ads are designed to look like normal Instagram posts, which can make it difficult for adults, children and even parents to recognize when they see an ad. Dr. Omni Cassidy The main strength of the study is that it is the first to take a closer look at how McDonalds, a single fast food company, uses more child-targeted price promotions, the study author continued.