ALD plans to buy LeasePlan to create a new global mobility company – Fleet Acquisition





The ALD-LeasePlan deal will put 3.6 million vehicles under the same management. File photo: ALD Automotive ALD Automotive and LeasePlan, two of the world’s largest fleet leasing companies, announced on January 6 that they would combine forces to create a leading global mobility player that would further the digital transformation of the industry. ALD has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 100% of LeasePlan from a consortium led by TDR Capital in a € 4.9 billion deal. The purchase would be financed through a cash and stock agreement. The combined companies would create an entity with 3.6 million cars under management. The deal is expected to close at the end of 2022, with ALD Holding company Societe Generale owning 53% of NewALD and LeasePlan shareholders owning 30.75%. ALD is a global provider of full hire mobility solutions services and fleet management services in 43 countries. Its customer base includes large corporations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), professionals and private individuals. LeasePlan, which manages fleets totaling 1.8 million vehicles, offers Car-as-a-Service, which operates in 29 countries. The company is also committed to moving to zero-emission movement and has set itself the ambitious goal of achieving zero-emission net emissions from its fleet funded by 2030. NewALD would create a large global mobility company positioned to capture more growth in the mobility sector. The proposed combination of ALD and LeasePlan in NewALD is expected to combine the complementary capabilities of the two companies, according to a press release. NewALD will be able to take advantage of a fast-growing market driven by strong core megatrends, including: Transfer from ownership to user on all sides: B2B, B2C and even B2E4

Digital transformation driven by mobility industry data

Transition to zero emission and stable mobility “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our history as a first step towards the creation of NewALD,” Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD, said in a statement. “In the context of today ‘s transformation of the automotive and mobility sectors, which is ongoing, at an unprecedented pace, this proposed transaction is useful in creating a leading global player in mobility. ALD and LeasePlan, gaining momentum, joining forces in digital and creating a leading provider of sustainable mobility solutions, we would transform our industry and position ourselves best to deliver even better solutions and proposals with value for our expanded customer base.This transaction would create multiple opportunities for the joint management teams and talents of both companies, across geographies, to support our focus on sustainability with a clear path to mobility. zero emissions and no less ensure strong shareholder returns during cycles. Tex Gunning, CEO of LeasePlan, stated: “Combined business would be beneficial in moving the automotive industry from ownership to subscription models and zero-emission mobility. By joining forces with ALD, we combine the best talent in the industry. with the investment power needed to meet our customers’ next-generation mobility needs.From day one, NewALD will operate one of the largest fleets of electric vehicles and will continue to set standards for ESG in the mobility. The deal would be a step change that would position NewALD for a long-term fleet growth of at least 6% per year after integration. Originally posted on Automotive fleet

