The university takes second place in the main cyber security competition, preparing for international finals

The New England Regional Competition of the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition, organized by the Connecticut University Institute of Technology, is part of an international program considered one of the college’s top ethical hacking competitions, attracting groups of students cyber security from some of the most prestigious software worldwide. the globe. By Meagan Cipollina, Contributing Writer

New Havens University team members.

A team of seven New Haven University students will win the gold medal in the international finals of College Penetration Testing Competition, set to take place from 6 to 9 January. The group recently took second place in the New England Regional Competition, organized by the University of Connecticut’s Institute of Technology (CIT).

The competition takes a deep dive into solving cyber security problems in real life, such as detecting the weaknesses of fake networks linked to real companies, determining the financial impact of these vulnerabilities, and writing an executive-level report detailing what they found.

Annual regional and global competitions bring together students with the highest grades from some of the most prestigious cyber security programs nationwide and worldwide. In 2020, the New England regional competition was practically hosted by CIT and Chargers took third place. In 2019, the competition was held on campus and in person.

Ibrahim Baggili, Ph.D., Head of the Elderly Family and director of the University of Connecticut Institute of Technology, emphasized the fiercely competitive nature of the event, also acknowledging the effort the team makes each year.

“Cyber ​​security involves attack and defense, so it ‘s competitive by nature,” he explains. “Competitiveness is part of what we instill in our students. Our cyber teams always compete and work hard to beat our university teams four or even eight times.” “Our progress in placing them among the best teams constantly shows how hard our students work and their in-depth knowledge of the field.”

The University team is led by Captain Samuel Zurowski 21 and co-captain Charles Barone 22, and includes Nicholas Dubois 24, Mathew Piscitelli 22 MS, Robert Serafin 22 MS, Alex Sitterer 24 and Tyler Thomas 22 MS, and is advised by Mohamed Nassar, Ph.D. , assistant professor.

Ever since I started training the hacker club team last spring, I have noticed how capable, determined and autonomous the team members are, said Dr. Nassar. They are very motivated and want to make a difference. They demonstrated excellent skills of discipline, organization and time management during the regional competition.

Just looking at their report, written entirely in latex, your impression would be that this is not a report written by students. It could have been expected to have been written by a major security and advisory firm, he continued.

Zurowski, a computer science specialist, explains the process.

The students act as security consultants for a mocking company where we try to find as many vulnerabilities as possible, he says, adding that the team is under a strict deadline. This year, the theme was a manufacturing company that produces branded croissants Croissant BonBon.

The New Havens University team then tests the company network after a cyber attack. As team members discover vulnerabilities, they detail the impact, what would be done to fix them, and, of course, how to fix and comply with cybersecurity efforts.

This report is intended for technical executives, C-suite level and other management in a company, adds Zurowski. This competition is intended to be as realistic as possible to provide students with real-world experience in penetration testing.

These tests are incredibly important in this current digital age, Zurowski points out, as about 50 new vulnerabilities are reported every day, making staying on top of network vulnerabilities an extremely difficult task for a company.

By undertaking regular assessments, it can help an organization understand its weaknesses and help protect important assets, including customer data, he said.

Meanwhile, the team’s co-captain, Barone, says the competition helps transition students interested in cybersecurity from the classroom environment to participate in real-world applications with the skills they have learned.

It’s one thing for a professor to tell you that there is a weakness in an app or platform, he said. But it is completely different to be able to apply those skills in a live environment.

While the team prepares for the international finals, which will take place in Rochester Institute of Technology, the group is putting their tireless work under the microscope. First, is the report. Zurowski explains that rapport is the biggest part of the competition, and he and his teammates are looking at what they have done together for the regionals.

We look at what we did well, what we can improve and what was enough, he said.

They then dig to investigate key security issues that are occurring now, as well as getting acquainted with various cyber security platforms, so that they can penetrate those rogue networks.

Co-captain Barone reflected on this year’s squad’s strengths and how they have learned from mistakes and successes in the last three years of the competition.

Although there is a common skill set that is common to all team members, each team member also brings his or her unique knowledge and experiences to the table, he said. It is that shared combined experience that has allowed us to build team chemistry and communication.

This competition requires extraordinary organization, technical knowledge and time management, Zurowski added. Having great teammates is what makes us able to decide so well.

As part of the international competition, the team will compete with the best schools such as Carnegie Mellon, Stanford, Rochester Institute of Technology and Dreksel.

I am very excited to be accompanying three team members who will be physically participating in the race in Rochester, adds Dr. Nassar. Other team members will participate remotely. As a coach, I can no longer be proud of their performance and wish them luck in competing with teams from the best universities in the United States and abroad.