Ash Barty settled for rematch against Australian Open enemy Sofia Kenin at Adelaide International





Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin won a fierce battle with Ajla Tomljanovic to win her second match with world number one Ash Barty tonight in the Adelaide International quarterfinals. Main points: Ken eliminated Barty from the Australian Open 2020 in the semifinals on her way to the title

Ken eliminated Barty from the Australian Open 2020 in the semifinals on her way to the title French Open champion Iga Swiatek has also entered the Adelaide quarterfinals after defeating US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek has also entered the Adelaide quarterfinals after defeating US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez. Barty advances in quarters with a tense victory over American Coco Gauff on Wednesday Kenin was on the verge of elimination from the warm-up event by Australian Tomljanovic, who had three game points in Kenin’s service in the second set, but was crushed in a 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 loss. . Tomljanovic converted only six of the 15 break points during the match and made two crucial mistakes to give Kenin a crucial break in the third set. There was drama even before he hit a ball on Thursday with Ken, the reigning WTA player of the year and winner of the Australian Open 2020, who needed special approval to wear a heavy-duty t-shirt that did not meet the regulations of WTA. The American went up and down from there, fighting against Tomljanovic to set up a meeting with Barty, whom she upset in the semifinals on the way to that big surprise victory. Like Tomljanovic on Thursday, Barty had her chances in last year’s AO semifinals with set points in both sets of the 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 loss. Kenin showed great steel to prevail again in the final against Garbie Muguruza, becoming the first American since Serena Williams to win the women’s title in Melburneas, she reached number four in the world. Loading The American has since flattened out, however, arriving in Australia as the world number 12, and is therefore keen to rediscover her flaming best. Earlier, French Open defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals with a landslide victory over 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez. Fifth winner Swiatek joined Barty in the top eight standings with a 6-1 6-2 defeat at Memorial Drive. The Pole will face Victoria Azarenka after the two-time winner of the Australian Open ended the giant killer series of Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon. A surprise first-round win over Wimbledon double winner Petra Kvitova, Hon had her moments against Azarenka before the Belarusians prevailed 6-3 7-5 after a tough battle in the second set. Barty had advanced to the quarterfinals Wednesday night with a tense 4-6 7-5 6-1 victory over American teenager Coco Gauff. Seventh winner Elina Rybakina and American Shelby Rogers, who overthrew third Greek seed Maria Sakkari, have already created a quarterfinal clash. The other matches of the last eight will feature Slovenia Kaja Juvan, the world number two surprise killer Aryna Sabalenka, against Misaki Doi of Japan. AAP / ABC Sport

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-07/ash-barty-sofia-kenin-rematch-adelaide-international/100743328 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos