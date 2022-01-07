‘Keeping animal DNA from the air’ could be a way to track endangered wild speciesExBulletin

International
'Keeping animal DNA from the air' could be a way to track endangered wild species
AILSA CHANG, host:
A key part of protecting endangered species is finding out where they live, and this can be tricky. But now two teams of scientists have discovered a technique that could help. NPR Geoff Brumfiel has more.
GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: A few years ago, a Danish research foundation made a call for unusual ideas. Kristine Bohmann wanted to do a crazy experiment but could not think of anything.
KRISTINE BOHMANN: And in the end, I got so frustrated that I got confused, as if, no, it’s supposed to be crazy. It should be like purifying animal DNA from the air.
BRUMFIEL: Looks crazy, sucking random pieces of animal DNA from the sky. Bohmann, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, proposed funding – eventually – and went to work.
BOHMANN: At first we had the obstacle to understand how on earth we clean DNA from thin air?
BRUMFIEL: With a vacuum, it turns out. Like, they literally used a vacuum cleaner and it worked. So it was easy. But to make the experiment successful, they also needed a good place to look for animal DNA, a place with unique animals, preferably indoors.
BOHMANN: And then we realized we were based in Copenhagen. We have it literally in our backyard. We have the Copenhagen Zoo.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
UNDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaks Danish).
BRUMFIEL: The zoo was custom built for this experiment. Most animals are not native, so they really stand out in a DNA analysis.
BOHMANN: So if we find a flamingo, well, we’m sure it’s not coming from anywhere other than that flamingo encirclement.
BRUMFIEL: They took samples from the zoo district and were shocked. They took 49 species of animals – rhinos, giraffes, elephants.
BOHMANN: We even discovered the gup living in the pond in the rainforest house by clearing the air there. So it was absolutely dizzying.
BRUMFIEL: They got their crazy result, wrote it as a scientific paper – and then, as they were preparing to publish, something even crazier happened.
BOHMANN: We had a deadline to submit it to a journal. And two days before that, I start getting emails and texts saying, have you seen this other study?
BRUMFIEL: The other study was led by Elizabeth Clare of York University in Toronto, Canada. It turns out that her team had done almost the same thing at a zoo in the UK, and she did not know about Copenhagen work.
ELIZABETH CLARE: I woke up to this storm of text messages from my co-author saying, there is another letter. Have you seen this?
BRUMFIEL: So the two groups got in touch and decided to publish their findings as a couple.
CLARE: We are independently confirming that this works for each other and for everyone else. I think we both thought the letters were much stronger together.
BRUMFIEL: The work appears today in the journal Current Biology. Clare says this is just the beginning. There are many unanswered questions, such as what is this DNA? Are they skin cells, hairs or saliva? Also …
CLARE: There were some species that we just never discovered, even though we know they were there.
BRUMFIEL: They still do not know why, but Clare says that even if the absorption of DNA from the air is not perfect, it is likely to be super helpful. It can help find an endangered species in a dense part of the jungle, even if it cannot be seen. After all, Clare is thinking even more.
CLARE: I have this vision of globally established champions who can suck DNA from all these different sources – from earth and honey, rain, snow, air and water – to rank them in place, t ‘ transmit data to servers so we can really have some form of global biomonitoring. We do not have a coordinated system for this.
BRUMFIEL: She believes the answers to some of the most difficult questions in conservation are literally in front of our faces, hanging in the air.
Geoff Brumfiel, NPR News.
(MUSIC BITS)
