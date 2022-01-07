Calgary schools warn parents about possible home schooling before returning to class – Calgary

The Education Board in Calgary is warning parents to prepare for a possible shift in home schooling if the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

We know that the spread of COVID-19 has and will continue to affect staffing levels throughout the organization The CBE wrote on Thursday. Despite the increase in our list of substitute teachers and the continued hiring of new substitutes, we anticipate staff challenges.

The update for parents and carers comes a day after Education Minister Adriana LaGrange confirmed that all students in Alberta will return to class on January 10th.

LaGrange also confirmed that medical degree masks and rapid antigen tests will arrive in schools by the end of next week and will appear in stages.

In the initial phase, students will receive kits to test at home twice a week for 2.5 weeks, the CBE wrote, adding that school staff will also have access to those resources.

















Alberta students will return to private tutoring next week



The CBE said it was exploring other ventilation options, while acknowledging the role that proper ventilation plays in the well-being of students and staff.

On Wednesday, Edmonton Public Schools and Edmonton Catholic Schools announced that they were installing new HEPA and MERV 13 air filters in their school HVAC systems.

The public school authority stressed that anyone who feels bad should stay home and recommended the use of daily checklist before coming to school.

On Wednesday, the medical chief of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta Health and AHS will no longer provide positive notices of COVID-19 cases in schools or school boards.

The CBE noted that rapid test scores are not required to be given to schools, but urged parents to notify schools when children will be staying home for the school day as schools will continue to monitor school absences. due to illness.

















Hinshaw believes return to school plan balances COVID-19 risks for students



The Calgary Public School Division also acknowledged that the rampant spread of COVID-19 could affect school buses from last-minute staff challenges due to illness. Parents can control CBE transport website for information about delays or cancellations.

Shortly after the education minister announced the one-week extension of the winter break, the Calgary Catholic School District published a January back to school guide for parents.

Some of the frequently asked questions in the guide included some information about medical class masks being distributed in Alberta schools.

Medical grade masks are slightly below the N95 standard, CCSD wrote. The government will provide two sizes of masks: child size (suitable for students in K-6) and adult size (suitable for students in grades 7-12).

They said more information about the masks and quick tests will be shared with parents once it becomes available.

















Alberta launches e-learning to help students catch up with pandemic outages



The CCSD also acknowledged that the highly transmissible version of Omicron could affect staffing levels.

Given the current community positivity, it is likely that 30 percent or more of our staff will be required to isolate themselves due to the presence of symptoms.

“It would be impossible to fill so many vacancies from our current group of guest teachers, and it would be just as impossible to maintain the continuity of learning.