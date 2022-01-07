International
Great help for the small housing project in Fredericton
In a warehouse on the north side of Fredericton, three small houses are under construction. Marcel LeBrun, the man behind the project, explains that these three will soon be completed and sent to the new community site in Two Nations Crossing.
The affordable housing project will create about 100 housing units with low barriers. And now, it is getting help from provincial and federal governments.
Social Development announced Thursday that it will provide $ 1.4 million through the Canada-New Brunswick Housing Strategy in the form of a forgivable loan for the 12 Neighbors Community project.
Small homes, intended for singles and couples, will also be subsidized, ensuring that everyone living there does not pay more than 30 percent of their rental income.
“Every affordable housing project is extremely complex and extremely expensive,” said LeBrun. “This funding today gives us about $ 40,000 in home equity, which really helps us build homes in the community.”
Funding is for the first phase of the project, the first 36 houses. Each house will have a full kitchen, three-part bathroom, attic and living space and have its own courtyards. Lebrun said four homes should be ready to relocate to the community by the end of the month.
Next summer, the plan is to expand and build a social enterprise center, which will house a café and retail space where people can work and learn new skills.
“It would be very complex for the government to just try to do it itself,” LeBrun said. “And that’s why I just decided, ‘I’m moving forward with this’, and I did not wait and started developing with the belief that I knew it was in line with federal and provincial goals and they are likely to come and support. “
About 5,500 people are on the waiting list for social housing in the province.
LeBrun said 80 people applied to live there through the group’s website in the last month alone.
“We are initially focusing on people who do not have housing, so we can help with that,” LeBrun said.
Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch called the project one of the most innovative in the country.
“This will do significant damage, if not the possibility of ending homelessness in the Fredericton region,” he told a news conference. “It’s an exciting time. I know it’s a difficult time, but the announcement of some of these projects really sees that vision for the future.”
This promise has attracted other organizations that want to help. Churches and building suppliers have been introduced, LeBrun said. Supplies and furniture are donated. Also the warehouse space where the houses are being built.
“We have people so emotional about what we’re doing, like so enthusiastic and excited that this is happening in the city because they see people, they want to do something,” LeBrun said.
“They want to live in a community where they feel proud of the way we treat our vulnerable citizens, but what can a person do?” Do I have the right framework, do I know what to do, will I cause more more harm than good? ‘ All these questions arise. So you need a structure and a framework in which people can serve. “
