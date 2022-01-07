China takes Lithuania as economic hostage





Beijing has established a reputation for blocking imports from countries it wants to punish. Australian wine became a target last year. Now China is turning its back on Lithuania, which recently allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius. But here is the new turn: China is blocking not only Lithuanian imports, but all imports involving Lithuanian parts. The effects are rippling across Europe.

In 2020, Lithuania exported $ 350 million worth of goods to China on the rise compared to previous years, but peanuts in general trade. Lithuania has long imported much more from China than vice versa; last year, about four times as much. So the Lithuanian government probably calculated that the country’s economy could withstand any retaliation that China caused for the gesture towards Taiwan. But the Lithuanians probably did not anticipate a Chinese attack on global supply chains. “We now know many cases where imports from Lithuania and the EU are blocked in Chinese ports and the number is growing every day,” Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Union’s trade commissioner, told the Germans Die Welt newspaper shortly before Christmas. Apparently the Chinese customs authority does not process goods from other EU member states if they contain parts produced in Lithuania. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has denied that Beijing is blocking imports containing Lithuanian components, but the goods are still severely blocked or delayed, with rapidly growing volumes. German automobile suppliers have said their cargoes are running low on Chinese ports. China’s suspension of salmon imports from Norway after a Chinese dissident was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and the Australian wine after Canberra called for an investigation into the origin of Covid-19, were serious but only hurt those countries. The goal of global supply chains to punish a country is an extremely powerful weapon. It is he who China’s powerful player in the global economy can decide in ways the Soviet Union could never. The penalty is putting pressure on multinational companies. Now they are trying to push the Lithuanian government to rename the Taiwanese office, Vidmantas Janulevicius, president of the Lithuanian Industrialists’ Association and chairman of the solar panel manufacturer BOD Group, told me. The German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce has warned Vilnius that German subsidiaries are in danger. Mr Dombrovskis says if the port bans do not end, the EU will take the matter to the World Trade Organization. But that will not achieve much, judging by past WTO complaints against China. Beijing will still be able to hurt economies and companies around the world. The companies will beg the offending country to accommodate Beijing, as will governments whose companies will become collateral damage. In Germany, Siemens CEO Roland Busch has warned Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock not to pursue a confrontational foreign policy with China. In the US, the Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban the entry of goods produced by forced labor into the Xinjiang region of America, passed the House of Representatives last month. If the law is made, American companies need to be strengthened. If companies have to worry about being punished because one government has done something the other government does not like, they will have no choice but to limit their operations abroad. This means reducing dependence on China, as a country of production and an export market. This will cause revenue declines, but if even the German automobile industry can not be protected from capricious revenge, heavy operations from China will simply be very dangerous. Lithuania’s punishment by China is a wake-up call for companies and countries alike. For years, Mark Zuckerberg made companies over Facebook sites like unofficial mantras. But when regimes use companies as proxy targets, such Davos thinking seems passable and dangerous. Suddenly boundaries matter more than they did 10 or even two years ago. Even simple screws are associated with China because they are no longer produced in Europe, Janulevicius said. It was a mistake for Europe not to defend strategic sectors such as semiconductors. We have to produce locally or otherwise well to have a situation like this manifold. The US made the same mistake. Free trade countries may soon have no choice but to say a partial farewell to globalization. Ms. Braw is an associate at the American Institute of Enterprise. The main way: Critics warn that talks on military action will kill any hope of a diplomatic solution with Iran. But the opposite is closer to the truth. Images: AFP / Getty Images Composition: Mark Kelly



