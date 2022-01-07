



COVID-19 hospital enrollments in Alberta continue to rise as the Omicron variant continues to spread in the province. Provincial data show 498 people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 28 from Wednesday’s update. There are 64 patients in intensive care units, a drop of eight from the last update. On Tuesday, 436 were in hospital, including 61 in the ICU. Public health officials in Alberta again reported a new record overnight number of cases: 4,869 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday. New cases were identified through 12,318 PCR tests with a test-positivity rate of 39.05 percent, the highest rate recorded in Alberta to date. The new cases reported Thursday do not include positive rapid test results, so the current number of cases is believed to be much higher. The number of known active cases with COVID-19 has also reached a new high point: there are 39,897 active known cases in Alberta as of Thursday. Meanwhile, three other Albertans have died from COVID-19. Each was a man in his 80s living in the Calgary area, according to the Alberta government. A total of 3,336 Albertans have now died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. As of Thursday’s update, 85.4 percent of 12-year-olds in Alberta have received two doses of the vaccine. Meanwhile, 37.7 percent of children aged 5 to 11 received the first stroke. Seventy-three percent of all Albertans, including those who do not qualify for the vaccine, are considered fully vaccinated. Reinforcing shots Also, over one million Albanians have been hit against the attacks, the provincial government said through a press release Thursday. “I want to thank all those who received the three doses, as well as the dedicated healthcare providers who continue to work hard to administer the vaccine,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a statement. “Working together, we will protect our healthcare system and all Albertans.” About two million Albertans have received two doses and are eligible for a booster, but have not yet received a third dose, the province says.

