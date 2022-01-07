Israel opens to international travelers – The Australian Jewish News





ISRAEL would end restrictions on international travel on Friday, CEO Nachman Ash said as coronavirus rates in the country rose to record levels, making the impact of travel bans negligible. All countries would be removed from the so-called red list starting at midnight, reopening the skies to dozens of destinations where travel was severely restricted in an effort to slow the penetration of the Omicron variant into the country. Earlier this week, the president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, Jeremy Leibler, wrote an open letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, demanding the lifting of the ban on Australian travelers. The annulment of the red list still requires the approval and authorization of the government by the Knesset Constitution and Justice Law Committee, Channel 12 News reported. In recent days, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to more than 10,000 a day, and officials now see the travel ban, which gives Israel time to prepare for the biggest outbreak, as outdated. Ash explained that the data show that less than five percent of the 72,000 active cases of coronavirus in the country came from abroad, public broadcaster Kan reported. We still recommend avoiding unnecessary flights. Morbidity is high worldwide and these transitions are a risk factor for infection, Ash said at a news conference. Ash predicted that in three days there would be 30,000 new cases a day in Israel and within a week, the number would reach 50,000. In late November, Israel closed its borders to foreign nationals in a bid to curb the Omicron variant and compiled a list of countries with high COVID morbidity that Israelis were banned from visiting. At one point 70 countries were added to the red list, including the United States, Turkey and most of Europe and Africa. The list was scheduled to shrink significantly starting January 9, though the US and Britain would still have remained on it. It was unclear how the ash directive would affect unvaccinated travelers. On Monday, the cabinet said foreign travelers who have not been vaccinated or recovered will still not be allowed to enter Israel, regardless of origin. Omicron, first discovered in South Africa, is more contagious but causes fewer cases of serious illness and death than previous variants, especially among vaccinated people. Israel had reopened to foreign tourism only in early November, for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020. THE TIMES OF ISRAEL Receive AJN newsletter by email and never miss out on our top stories Sign Up Free

