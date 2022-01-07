Destinations International announces Director of European Engagement tidings





WASHINGTON, January 6, 2022 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –Destinations International, the world’s largest source for official destination organizations and convention and visitor offices (CVBs), announced today that Jane Cunningham has joined the association as director of European engagement. Jane’s first day will be January 24, 2022. Destinations International aims to foster a dynamic community of global destination leaders and the wider conference, travel and tourism industry. I live in Stockholm, Sweden, Jane will be responsible for overseeing and developing a long – term engagement strategy for European destination organizations. “Global coordination and exchange of best practices will be essential as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” he said. Don Wales, president and CEO of Destinations International. “Cooperation has never been more important than now and engaging with the European market is essential. Throughout 2022, Jane will embark on a listening tour to see how Destinations International can best become part of the global community. Network and 20 years of experience in almost every sector of our industry will be invaluable as it helps our association develop key opportunities for our European strategy in 2022 and beyond.Destinations International and our entire industry will benefit from energy and its cooperative spirit. “ “A new year and an exciting new role,” Jane said. “I’m glad to have been welcomed into the International Destination community. The experience and knowledge I have gained over the years has brought me to this wonderful position and I look forward to starting. Deep listening, knowledge sharing and finding solutions will be essential There is a great opportunity for collaboration and learning between European destinations and the North American community. Europe is fostering innovative destination thinking and policymaking. “The global destination community can contribute and learn from the best European ideas.” Jane has extensive global experience in the meeting and event industry, including working in hotels, a convention center, a destination marketing organization, and a professional conference organization (PCO). Most recently, she held the position of community engagement director at BestCities Global Alliance. Jane is passionate about facilitating and creating open environments that engage communities towards social impact. Destination organizations are welcome to contact Jane starting January 24 to discuss what is happening at their destinations at [email protected] About International Destinations: Destinations International is the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitor offices (CVBs), and tourist boards. For more information, visit http://www.destinationsinternational.org. Media contacts Caitlyn Blizzard, International Destinations, 1.202.835.4202, [email protected] SOURCE International Destinations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/destinations-international-announces-director-of-european-engagement/article_72c40e55-e7ac-593c-a903-ddb8b18259c6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos